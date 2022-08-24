Wedding look: Paolla Oliveira wears an open-leg dress at a businessman’s party. Photos!

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira attended a wedding in São Paulo this Monday (22). The actress and the samba singer attended the celebration of the union between businessman João Camargo and fashion business Beatriz Fazzio. Since they took up the relationship, Paolla and Diogo live exchanging statements publicly and are shipped by internet users.

Adept at elaborate productions and attuned to fashion trends, Paolla appeared stunning in a long black dress with strategic cutouts and a deep slit, leaving her toned legs on display. The artist bet on impeccable beauty, with her hair tied up and makeup marked.

+ Can you wear a black dress to a wedding?

Businessman’s wedding brings together celebrities

João Camargo and Beatriz Fazzio had already married in July of this year, in Tuscany, Italy, but they also decided to have a ceremony in Brazil in the company of family and friends.

Celebrities such as Luciano Szafir and Luhanna Melloni, Daniela Albuquerque, Amilcare Dallevo Jr and the couple’s daughters, Amaury Jr. and Celina Ferreira, journalist Carlos Tramontina and Rosana, among others, attended the link.

The event’s dress code called for brownish tones and more vibrant tones, fleeing the classic colors of weddings. Everyone chose impeccable productions for the party.