Well against gringos, Diniz has an “appreciation duel” with Vítor Pereira in Fluminense x Corinthians | fluminense

On the rise at Fluminense and back in the spotlight in Brazilian football, Fernando Diniz took a new turn in his career, curiously at the year that marks the record of foreign technicians in Brazil . Coincidentally, in his current spell at Tricolor, the coach has a great record against the gringos at the edge of the lawn: almost 80% of success.

1 of 6 Fernando Diniz and Vítor Pereira face each other in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil — Photo: ge Fernando Diniz and Vítor Pereira face each other in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil — Photo: ge

And the semifinal against Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil will put these numbers to the test in a “duel of appreciation” with Vítor Pereira. Among the foreign technicians currently in the country, the Portuguese is for whom Diniz has great esteem for the characteristics and concepts of work.

And we can say that Vítor Pereira is the only gringo coach currently in the main Brazilian football teams that Diniz needs to face “in reality” in 2022. This is because in Fluminense’s 4-0 rout at Maracanã, in the first round of the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians was prioritizing Libertadores and took to the field a team made up of reserves and youth from the base.

2 of 6 Fernando Diniz and Vítor Pereira in Fluminense x Corinthians — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC Fernando Diniz and Vítor Pereira in Fluminense x Corinthians — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC

That match may not have meant much for Corinthians, but it has already served for Vítor Pereira to observe and praise Fluminense de Diniz:

– For me it is not a reference. We clearly perceive that it is a team that has a pattern of play, we have to study very well, understand well so that what happened does not happen again. I don’t believe the game will be with the same matrix, but it’s a strong team – praised Vítor Pereira at a press conference last Sunday.

Almost 80% against foreigners

Since taking over Fluminense in May, Diniz has played 11 games against eight different foreign coaches who are working in Brazilian football. He won eight of those games, drew two and was defeated in just one, which gives a 78.7% success rate. In these duels, his team scored 20 goals and conceded only nine.

3 of 6 Fernando Diniz during Fluminense game at Maracanã — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC Fernando Diniz during Fluminense’s game at Maracanã — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC

In addition to the 4-0 victory over the alternative team of Corinthians of the Portuguese Vítor Pereira, Fluminense de Diniz twice won the Fortaleza of the Argentine Juan Pablo Vojvoda by 1-0 at Castelão; and also won twice against Cruzeiro by the Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano, once at Maracanã by 2-1 and another at Mineirão by 3-0.

Botafogo won once again by Portuguese Luís Castro, 1-0 against Nilton Santos; same score with the one that surpassed the Cuiabá of the also Portuguese António Oliveira in Maracanã; stadium where he scored 5-3 against Atlético-MG, then led by Argentine Antonio “Turco” Mohamed, who was fired last month.

Diniz against gringo coaches in 2022 Match Coach Palmeiras 1 x 1 Fluminense Abel Ferreira Fortaleza 0 x 1 Fluminense Juan Pablo Vojvoda Fluminense 1 x 2 Flamengo Paulo Sousa Fluminense 5 x 3 Atlético-MG Antonio Mohamed Fluminense 2 x 1 Cruzeiro Paulo Pezzolano Botafogo 0 x 1 Fluminense Luís Castro Fluminense 4 x 0 Corinthians Victor Pereira Cruzeiro 0 x 3 Fluminense Paulo Pezzolano Fortaleza 0 x 1 Fluminense Juan Pablo Vojvoda Fluminense 1 x 0 Cuiabá Antonio Oliveira Fluminense 2 x 2 Fortaleza Juan Pablo Vojvoda

The two draws against gringos can’t even be considered stumbling blocks: in the 1-1 with Palmeiras of the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, Fluminense for the first time in its history got a point inside Allianz Parque; and the 2-2 in the last meeting with Fortaleza de Vojvoda, in Maracanã, earned the classification for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

Diniz’s only defeat to a foreign coach this year in Brazil was to Flamengo, then led by Portuguese Paulo Sousa, who is also no longer at the club. Despite the unfavorable score of 2 to 1, Fluminense on the occasion crushed the rival in Maracanã, but stopped in a gala performance by goalkeeper Hugo Souza.

5 of 6 Diniz in victory by Flu over Fortaleza de Vojvoda (background) at Castelão — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM Diniz in victory of the Flu over Fortaleza de Vojvoda (background) in Castelão — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM

Three other foreign coaches worked in Serie A clubs of the Brazilian Championship in 2022, but were fired without facing Diniz: Uruguayan Alexander Medina, fired in April from Internacional; the Argentine Fabián Bustos, who left Santos in July; and the Paraguayan Gustavo Morínigo, who lost his position at Coritiba days before the match with Fluminense last week.

Fluminense will play the first game of the semifinal against Corinthians this Wednesday, at 19:30 (Brasília time), at Maracanã, while the second and decisive match will be on September 15, at Neo Química Arena. Whoever qualifies will take whoever passes between Flamengo and São Paulo, led by Brazilians Dorival Júnior and Rogério Ceni, respectively, in the grand final.

