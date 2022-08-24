West Ham confirms purchase of Palmieri; Saints and Token Owners Will Profit

England’s West Ham confirmed on Tuesday afternoon (23) the signing of left-back Emerson Palmieri, who was at Chelsea. The player was revealed by Santos, which makes the Vila club, in addition to the Vila Token owners, profit.

The negotiations are around 13 million pounds (about R$ 78.7 million at the current price). By FIFA’s Solidarity Mechanism, Santos should receive around R$ 2 million in the negotiation, for being the club that formed the naturalized Italian side.

As part of the basket offered in the Token da Vila project, the sale of Palmieri will also make Token owners profit. According to a simulation carried out on the Token da Vila website, owner fans will receive around R$3.32 per Token.

Emerson was on loan at Lyon last season, where he played for 36 goals, with one goal and two assists. In the pre-season, he carried out activities with Chelsea, but with the recent arrival of Cucurella, Brighton side, the Blues decided to trade the ex-Santista.

Currently 26 years old, Emerson had his first opportunity in the youth categories of Santos FC playing for futsal and debuted as a professional in 2011, at just 16 years old. At the club, the side played in 34 games and scored 3 goals. He was part of the two-time São Paulo champion squad between 2011 and 2012.

“I was born and raised in Santos. I started playing futsal and went to the field when I was 14 to 15 years old. I won several important titles at the base until I moved up to professional, where I was champion of São Paulo. This is where I became an athlete and grew up as a man, so I just have to say thank you. Whenever I talk about Santos, the feeling is one of gratitude and affection. It’s sad to say, but I suffered a lot with the Libertadores final. Taking that goal at the end was painful, but this club is always in the race, in the heart. When no one believes that Santos FC shows its strength, this is the history of the club. I’m always in the crowd from afar,” said Palmieri, in a recent interview.