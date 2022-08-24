What are Maria Bruaca’s rights in a real divorce?

Globo/João Miguel Júnior Maria Bruaca is kicked out of the house by Tenório

Maria Bruaca, currently Maria Chalaneira (Isabel Teixeira) and recently expelled from home by Tenório (Murilo Benício), lives alone wandering the rivers of “Pantanal” alongside Eugênio (Almir Sater). The character, who was even advised by her daughter Guta (Julia Dalavia) to go after her rights, prefers to forget the past and start over in the hut.

What would happen to Maria if she followed her daughter’s advice to pursue her rights in a divorce with Tenório? iG Gente talked to lawyers specializing in family law to understand what legal measures Maria Bruaca could actually take and what support she would have from justice as a woman expelled from her home for infidelity.

According to lawyer Danielle Moura, when there is no litigation in a divorce, in which the spouses agree to the separation, the rights of each are analyzed by the judge. In the case of Maria and Tenório, the two made a separation only of bodies, when it does not go through the courts.

The lawyer explains that, in the case of Maria, who is economically dependent on Tenório, as a rule, the character would be entitled to receive alimony, even if she is the mother of a person over 18 years old. “Thus, sustenance and subsistence is guaranteed for a certain period, until he manages to reenter the labor market. The value of alimony must be compatible with the standard of living experienced in the relationship”, she explains.

Laísa Santos, a family law attorney at Schiefler Advocacia, explains that Guta could also receive alimony if she continued studying at a technical or higher education level. Lawyer Fabício Posocco, from the law firm Posocco & Advogados Associados, recalls that although Maria has worked as a housewife, she does not give full entitlement to alimony.

“If she worked because her husband did not let her work outside, and depending on her age, he will effectively have to pay her a pension. However, the jurisprudence states that this payment does not refer to a pension for life, but between 12 to 24 months”, he points out.

For Rafael Gonçalves, a specialist in Family and Succession Law and President of the Family Law Commission of the 41st OAB/MG, Maria would have the right to Tenório’s assets. “Depending on the regime chosen, such as partial communion of goods, it would have 50% for each party. If it is universal of assets, it is the assets prior to the marriage and those acquired, in the proportion of 50% for each party as well”, he says.

Even though Tenório has the goods acquired illegally, since he conquered the farms and money from land grabbing, Rafael reiterates that the origin of the goods is not considered. “If from illegal money, Tenório acquires assets in his name, depending on the agreed asset regime, he will have to divide them by 50% for each party”, he analyzes.

As Tenório also has a second family, this would be affected by the divorce with Maria, even more so because they knew about the marriage. “If it is proven that the second family knew about the marriage with Maria Bruaca, they will not be able to request the sharing of the patrimony that belongs exclusively to Tenório”, indicates Laísa.

Betrayal does not nullify rights

In “Pantanal”, both Tenório and Maria cheat within their marriage. From the current legal point of view, betrayal does not affect the divorce process, much less the division of assets. But depending on the judge, Maria could have to pay moral damages to her husband – and Tenório would have to do the same.

“Depending on the specific case, some courts have the understanding that betrayal entails compensation for moral damages to the betrayed partner, after analyzing the exposure and the embarrassment endured”, explains Rafael.

In the case of Tenório and Maria, the judge could win the case for the character of Isabel Teixeira, since she went through vexing situations being expelled from home. “It is only possible to compensate for moral damages when the facts involve vexatious situations of humiliation or ridicule of the victim”, says Laísa.

The lawyer points out that infidelity, by itself, has not been considered an offense to honor or dignity that could result in civil reparation. So, considering the case of the characters, Tenório would not have the right to receive compensation from Maria Bruaca.

With the divorce, Zuleica can also file a request for recognition of a stable union with the farmer. “Thus, she can claim all rights, since the stable union is equivalent to marriage. However, the sharing of any other companion falls on Tenório’s assets only”, analyzes Rafael.

Unsupported expulsion would yield ‘compensatory food’

If Maria went after a lawyer, she could file two requests in court. Laísa indicates one referring to alimony and another for fixing compensatory alimony. “Compensatory food is used as one of the ways to compensate for the economic-financial imbalance between divorced people, regardless of the property regime chosen”, she points out.

And to go to court without financial aid, Bruaca would get help from the Public Defender’s Office. “She can seek assistance by scheduling an appointment, to explain the situation, and presenting the necessary documents, so that the Public Defender, then, promotes the divorce lawsuit with all the requests applicable to the case”, indicates Daniella.