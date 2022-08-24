what are the columnists’ predictions for the semifinals

The time has come for the teams to enter the field for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil 2022. The games between Fluminense x Corinthians and São Paulo x Flamengo take place tonight (24), with the first one scheduled for 19:30, at Maracanã, and the second at 9:30 pm at Morumbi.
For most columnists in the UOL Esporte, Fluminense takes the best at Maracanã and goes ahead with the return game, which will be held on September 15, at Neo Química Arena. There were nine votes for the carioca team, in addition to two draws — and no bets for Timão to surprise in Rio de Janeiro.
The votes were much tighter for the other match. Five columnists believe in Flamengo’s triumph even in Morumbi, and only two of them believe in a tricolor victory — in addition to four bets for a draw. The return duel will be on September 14, at Maracanã.
And you, do you already know your guesses? Check below which vote of our bloggers for each of the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinals:
Fluminense x Corinthians
Alicia Klein – Fluminense
Amara Moira – Fluminense
Danilo Lavieri – Fluminense
Julio Gomes – Fluminense
Menon – Draw
Milly Lacombe – Fluminense
Milton Neves – Fluminense
Renato Maurício Prado – Fluminense
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Fluminense
Rodrigo Coutinho – Fluminense
Vitor Guedes – Draw
Sao Paulo vs Flamengo
Alicia Klein – Flamengo
Amara Moira – Draw
Danilo Lavieri – Flamengo
Julio Gomes – Sao Paulo
Menon – Sao Paulo
Milly Lacombe – Draw
Milton Neves – Draw
Renato Maurício Prado – Flamengo
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw
Rodrigo Coutinho – Flamengo
Vitor Guedes – Flamengo
