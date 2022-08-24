what are the columnists’ predictions for the semifinals

The time has come for the teams to enter the field for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil 2022. The games between Fluminense x Corinthians and São Paulo x Flamengo take place tonight (24), with the first one scheduled for 19:30, at Maracanã, and the second at 9:30 pm at Morumbi.

For most columnists in the UOL Esporte, Fluminense takes the best at Maracanã and goes ahead with the return game, which will be held on September 15, at Neo Química Arena. There were nine votes for the carioca team, in addition to two draws — and no bets for Timão to surprise in Rio de Janeiro.

The votes were much tighter for the other match. Five columnists believe in Flamengo’s triumph even in Morumbi, and only two of them believe in a tricolor victory — in addition to four bets for a draw. The return duel will be on September 14, at Maracanã.

And you, do you already know your guesses? Check below which vote of our bloggers for each of the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinals:

Fluminense x Corinthians

Alicia Klein – Fluminense

Amara Moira – Fluminense

Danilo Lavieri – Fluminense

Julio Gomes – Fluminense

Menon – Draw

Milly Lacombe – Fluminense

Milton Neves – Fluminense

Renato Maurício Prado – Fluminense

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Fluminense

Rodrigo Coutinho – Fluminense

Vitor Guedes – Draw

Sao Paulo vs Flamengo

Alicia Klein – Flamengo

Amara Moira – Draw

Danilo Lavieri – Flamengo

Julio Gomes – Sao Paulo

Menon – Sao Paulo

Milly Lacombe – Draw

Milton Neves – Draw

Renato Maurício Prado – Flamengo

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw

Rodrigo Coutinho – Flamengo

Vitor Guedes – Flamengo