What is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new, more modest home like? Couple moves with children

New, More Modest Life for Prince William and Kate Middleton. The couple and their three children – 9-year-old George, 7-year-old Charlotte and 4-year-old Louis – who delighted audiences with their participation in Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, will move from London to Adelaide Cottage, closer to the Queen. With the move, the children are expected to join a new school, Lambrook School, next month.

According to a spokesperson for the couple, the children are now ready to start studying at the new school. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce today that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September of 2022″.

“Their Royal Highnesses are immensely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively, and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children that shares similar values ​​to Thomas“, he pointed out.

What will Kate Middleton and Prince William’s new home look like?

Interested in giving his children a more ‘free’ life, Prince William and Kate Middleton (who inspires women around the world with her looks in public appearances) will leave Kensington Palace where they have lived since 2017 with 14 bedrooms and move to a house with 4. The new residence was made for Queen Adelaide in 1831.

“The couple was very much looking forward to a modest home to start their new life in Windsor. Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it’s a four bedroom house and they don’t need more as they won’t have any staff. They were adamant that they didn’t want anything too flashy or that needed reform or extra security so it wouldn’t be a burden on the taxpayer,” a source told The Sun.