What to buy with R$ 14 million

Mega-Sena can pay R$ 14 million to the lucky one who hits the six scores in the game that takes place this Wednesday (24).

You can buy it in Paris or even on a ship and spend the rest of your life on the high seas. See the luxury options below:

A house on a ship

Next year, the first residential cruise ship will be launched in Croatia.

The vessel is called MV Narrative, and will be launched by Alister Punton, co-founder and CEO of Storylines, a kind of luxury boat real estate company.

There will be 547 residential units, at a cost of R$ 5.2 million (the cheapest), but with prices that can reach R$ 42 million.

You can buy two with the R$ 14 million from the Mega-Sena and still have a little left over to spend on the trip stops.

Storylines Residential Ship Launching Next Year Image: Disclosure/Storylines

The ship will sail on six continents, and residents can treat the units like houseboats.

And if you don’t want to buy, you also have the option to rent them, from R$ 3.2 million, for periods of six months — just over 1 year and a half with the accumulated value.

If you don’t want to live at sea, how about on a private island?

If the high seas experience can be a little cloying (sometimes literally), how about living on your own island?

For R$ 5.2 million, you can buy the Island of Evans, which is in the territory of the maritime province of Nova Scotia, in Canada. The island is for sale on a website that sells islands around the world.

You might even think that whoever earns BRL 14 million could even buy more than one. It is true.

Island for sale in Nova Scotia, Canada Image: Playback/Google

But here comes the detail: the island does not have any type of development or construction. That is, with the money left over, you can assemble it (almost) the way you want.

There’s room for that. There are 1,335,510 m2 with several points of fresh water and places to practice swimming without running the risk of being washed away by the ocean.

The island was once occupied. In the center of it, there are abandoned pastures and some structures, but there is no electricity.

Apartment in one of the noblest districts of Paris

If experiences at sea aren’t for you, maybe an apartment in Paris? For almost 2 million euros, around R$10.3 million, you can buy a duplex with terrace in the City of Light.

It’s 229 square meters, 114m² of which is just a terrace, and the building is located in one of the city’s noblest “arrondissements” (also known as neighborhoods), the 16th — the city is divided like this.

Just pay attention to the condominium fees, which are around 7 thousand euros per year (something around R$ 3 thousand per month).

But, with the R$ 14 million, you can still enjoy a little…

rare Ferrari

With the R$ 14 million, it is possible to buy the only copy that exists in Brazil of the Ferrari LaFerrari. There are 498 more from around the world in an exclusive and valued collection of the brand.

In Table Fipe, the car has a value of R$ 13.85 million. With an impressive 949hp, it goes from zero to 100 in just three seconds. The vehicle is a hybrid, with a gasoline engine and an electric one – which, together, reach 949 hp.

Ferrari presented the sports car during the 2013 Geneva Motor Show. All units were handcrafted. The only problem is the value of the IPVA (Tax on Ownership of Motor Vehicles): more than R$ 500 thousand.