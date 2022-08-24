where to watch, lineups and schedule

Fluminense and Corinthians begin to decide today (24) a spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil, when the Laranjeiras team receives Alvinegro at Maracanã, at 19:30h (from Brasília). The expectation is for a full house, since the available ticket load is practically sold out.

To reach this stage of the competition, Tricolor carioca eliminated Vila Nova (third stage), Cruzeiro (eighths) and Fortaleza (fourths), while Timão left behind Portuguesa-RJ, Santos and Atlético-GO, in the same stages. Both teams have already pocketed R$16.8 million each in prize money. In the Brasileirão, the teams live different moments.

The expectation is that both teams are at full strength. In the case of the São Paulo club, Fagner, Gil, Balbuena, Fábio Santos, Renato Augusto and the duo Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto should be starting. On the other hand, Ganso was the only one spared over the weekend and should start.

In the last confrontation between the teams, Tricolor defeated Timão by 4 to 0, in a match valid for the 15th round of the Brasileirão. The match also marked the farewell of forward Fred, who scored one of the goals. On the occasion, the alvinegro coach Vítor Pereira spared several holders, thinking about the confrontation against Boca Juniors, for Libertadores.

where to watch

The duel will be broadcast on the closed channels Sportv and Premiere. You can also follow the match in real time on UOL Score.

time and place

The ball rolls at 19:30 (Brasília time) at Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro

Possible lineups

Fluminense: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz

Corinthians: CORINTHIANS: Cassio; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Adson, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto. Technician: Victor Pereira.

embezzlement

Fluminense does not have defenders David Braz, in transition after injury, and Luan Freitas, who is in the medical department. Alan is recovering from injury, but is not registered for the competition. Corinthians does not have Raul Gustavo, Rafael Ramos, Maycon, Giuliano, Roni and Júnior Moraes, in addition to Bruno Méndez, who has already played in the competition for Internacional.

Arbitration

Referee: Ramon abatti Abel (SC)

auxiliaries: Kleber Lucio Gil (FIFA-SC) and Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA-GO)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Latest results

Fluminense comes from a 5-2 rout against Coritiba last Saturday (20), at Maracanã, a result that raised Fernando Diniz’s team to the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship, while Corinthians visited Fortaleza the next day and lost 1-0 to Leão do Pici, a goal by Moisés. With the result, Vítor Pereira’s men were overtaken in the table by Fluminense himself and today occupy the 4th place in the Brazilian.