which stocks pay the highest returns on the stock market? See full list

When it’s about dividends, SYN Prop & Tech (SYNE3) (formerly Cyerla Commercial Properties) is the company with the highest returns on the stock exchange. The data are from Valor Econômico.

The newspaper carried out, in partnership with Valor Data, a survey of the best earners on the Brazilian stock exchange in the last 12 months.

The list is based on the calculation of the “dividend yield“, an indicator that shows the relationship between the value of dividends distributed to shareholders and the share price.

Names like SYN Prop & Tech (SYNE3)Companhia Energética de Brasília (CEBR6; CEBR5; CEBR3), Petrobras (PETR4), Gelpar (GPAR3), Bradespar (BRAP4; BRAP3) and Braskem (BRKM5) are among the top ten.

Champion SYN obtained a yield of 194%, having distributed around BRL 1.33 billion in earnings since August 2021.

The largest payment was made in December, of R$ 1.25 billion, and another R$ 800 million was distributed in May of this year.

Companhia Energética de Brasília (CEBR3) ranks second on the list.

In September 2021, the company’s board of directors approved the early distribution of 75% of the result recorded in the first half of the year, equivalent to R$ 869.2 million in interest on equity (JCP) and interim dividends.

In June 2022, the company announced a new payment, this time of R$265.7 million.

The preferred shares of Petrobras (PETR4) occupy the fifth position in the dividend ranking.

The most recent announcement by the oil company was made in June, informing the payment of the equivalent of R$ 6.73 per outstanding share, whether preferred or common, in two installments: one on August 31 and another on August 20. of September. Shareholders with a position on August 11 will be entitled to payment.

In the last year, Petrobras paid, in gross terms, R$ 11.54 per share (both preferred and common) in earnings.