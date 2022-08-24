which stocks pay the highest returns on the stock market? See full list

Laura Intrieri
Dividends: which stocks pay the highest returns on the stock market? See full list
Petrobras occupies the fifth position in the dividend ranking. Photo: Getty Images.

When it’s about dividends, SYN Prop & Tech (SYNE3) (formerly Cyerla Commercial Properties) is the company with the highest returns on the stock exchange. The data are from Valor Econômico.

The newspaper carried out, in partnership with Valor Data, a survey of the best earners on the Brazilian stock exchange in the last 12 months.

The list is based on the calculation of the “dividend yield“, an indicator that shows the relationship between the value of dividends distributed to shareholders and the share price.

Names like SYN Prop & Tech (SYNE3)Companhia Energética de Brasília (CEBR6; CEBR5; CEBR3), Petrobras (PETR4), Gelpar (GPAR3), Bradespar (BRAP4; BRAP3) and Braskem (BRKM5) are among the top ten.

Champion SYN obtained a yield of 194%, having distributed around BRL 1.33 billion in earnings since August 2021.

The largest payment was made in December, of R$ 1.25 billion, and another R$ 800 million was distributed in May of this year.

Companhia Energética de Brasília (CEBR3) ranks second on the list.

In September 2021, the company’s board of directors approved the early distribution of 75% of the result recorded in the first half of the year, equivalent to R$ 869.2 million in interest on equity (JCP) and interim dividends.

In June 2022, the company announced a new payment, this time of R$265.7 million.

The preferred shares of Petrobras (PETR4) occupy the fifth position in the dividend ranking.

The most recent announcement by the oil company was made in June, informing the payment of the equivalent of R$ 6.73 per outstanding share, whether preferred or common, in two installments: one on August 31 and another on August 20. of September. Shareholders with a position on August 11 will be entitled to payment.

In the last year, Petrobras paid, in gross terms, R$ 11.54 per share (both preferred and common) in earnings.

CompanyActiveDividend Yield
SYN Prop & TechSYNE3194.05%
company Brasilia EnergyCEBR6141.57%
company Brasilia EnergyCEBR5129.59%
company Brasilia EnergyCEBR3111.54%
Brazilian Oil – PetrobrasPETR451.25%
company Celg de Participações – CelgparGPAR346.06%
Brazilian Oil – PetrobrasPETR346.05%
BradesparBRAP433.44%
BradesparBRAP332.68%
BraskemBRKM527.40%
Gerdau MetallurgicalGOAU324.78%
BraskemBRKM324.56%
Gerdau MetallurgicalGOAU423.63%
Marfrig Global FoodsMRFG322.95%
OKVALE322.79%
company of Participations Aliança da BahiaPEAB321.35%
Minas Gerais Steel Plants – UsiminasUSIM520.23%
company of Electricity of the State of Bahia – CoelbaCEEB320.04%
company Energy of Rio Grande do Norte – CosernCSRN620.01%
company Energy of Rio Grande do Norte – CosernCSRN519.89%
Minas Gerais Steel Plants – UsiminasUSIM318.58%
company Energy of Rio Grande do Norte – CosernCSRN317.97%
Unipar CarbochlorUNIP617.76%
Equatorial Maranhão Energy DistributorNDE3B17.51%
Brasilagro – Cia. Brazilian Agricultural PropertyAGRO317.37%
Unipar CarbochlorUNIP317.19%
Elektro RedesEKTR417.10%
Lavvi Real Estate EnterprisesLAVV316.95%
Mahle Metal LightLIGHT316.81%
Embpar ParticipationsEPAR316.81%
GerdauGGBR316.70%
Unipar CarbochlorUNIP516.68%
company Energy from ParanáCPLE616.03%
company of Participations Aliança da BahiaPEAB415.85%
Electro Steel AltonaEALT415.82%
company Energy from ParanáCPLE315.80%
CPFL EnergiaCPFE315.04%
company Energy from ParanáCPLE1114.90%
CSN MiningCMIN314.28%
GerdauGGBR413.94%
company of São Paulo Gas – ComgásCGAS513.16%
Aliança Electric Energy TransmitterTAEE1112.38%
Aliança Electric Energy TransmitterTAEE312.31%
Aliança Electric Energy TransmitterTAEE412.30%
Allied TechnologyALLD312.26%
Amazon BankBAZA311.59%
PBGPTBL311.10%
Enauta ParticipationsENAT310.92%
Modal BankMODL310.43%
BMG BankBMGB410.39%

