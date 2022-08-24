Who created Pix? Understand the origin of payment technology

Packed with benefits, the popular payment technology pix is already among the most used means of payment in Brazil and, as expected, has already become a topic in the political environment because of the 2022 elections. On Monday (23), the current president of the country and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro, claimed the creation of technologyduring an interview with Jornal Nacional.

In addition to saying that his government was responsible for creating Pix, the candidate also said that the technology is harming banks and taking money from institutions. “We created Pix by taking money from bankers,” the president declared.

But do you know the Pix origin? Is Jair Bolsonaro responsible for creating the technology? Check out more details about the payment solution as well as its impact on the market.

In what government was Pix created?

Created by the Central Bank, the Pix officially started to be developed in 2018, during the government of Michel Temer. The body introduced Ordinance No. 97,909, aimed at the development of instant payments, on May 3, 2018.

According to information obtained by the UOL, planning for the technologies that brought Pix to life began considerably earlier. Sources consulted by the publication point out that the idea of ​​a national instant payment system is discussed since 2016.

Pix’s first ideas began to be developed in 2016

Under the leadership of economist Ilan Goldfajn, the Central Bank carried out a study pointing out the benefits and impact of using a quick payments tool in the country. The goal was to create a system similar to the one used by startup Zelle, which launched a fast transfer platform in the United States in October 2016.

When was Pix implemented?

While the creation of Pix took place during the presidency of Michel Temer, the implementation and launch of the service took place during the government of Jair Bolsonaro. In 2019, Roberto Campos Neto’s management at the Central Bank began to publicize what would be the Pix we know today.

The launch of the technology took place in November 2020, bringing free transfer options directly on the cell phone. Over time, the technology has become a success: approved by 85% of Brazilians, Pix has already hit more than 73 million transactions in just one day.

It is worth noting, however, that the current president has already shown himself to be outside the implementation of the technology. During the launch of Pix, Jair Bolsonaro spoke with supporters, in front of Palácio da Alvorada, and said he had not “been aware” of the arrival of the new means of payment, confusing the system with something related to civil aviation.

Is Pix making banks lose money?

Pix is ​​a payment method that replaces TED and DOC, allowing instant transfers without user fees. Even with the extinction of tariffs, the Central Bank states that the banks are not losing money with technology.

Now in August, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, pointed out: “it is not true that banks lose money with Pix”. According to the institution’s commander, although they are not making money from transaction fees, banks are able to monetize users’ finances in other ways.

“You have a loss of income in transfers, but on the other hand, new accounts are opened, new business models are generated, you withdraw money from circulation, which is a huge cost for the bank, you increase the transaction, so the transactional increases” , explains Campos Neto.

In addition to taking paper money out of circulation, the launch of Pix also ensured the creation of more accounts and movement of money in banking apps, allowing institutions to offer more services to the user. After a year of launch, Pix already had more than 112 million people registered.

Currently, the biggest problem faced by banks, and users, is the issue of security. Due to the agile transfer process, Pix is ​​widely used in crimes. According to an estimate by financial institutions, the volume of financial scams in 2022 should reach R$ 2.5 billion, with 70% of the amount being moved via Pix.