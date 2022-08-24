Why D. Pedro I’s heart is separated from his body

The heart of D. Pedro I, the first emperor of Brazil, arrived at the Brasília Air Base this Monday (22). During the next fifteen days, he will stay on Brazilian soil, in commemoration of the bicentennial of Independence, proclaimed by the former emperor. On September 8, he will return to Portugal.

Died on September 24, 1834, in Portugal, a victim of tuberculosis, the remains of the Brazilian emperor and the Portuguese king were scattered between the two countries he ruled.

heart in Portugal

Before dying, D. Pedro 1º, at the time Dom Pedro 4º, in Portugal, wrote a will with a request: that his heart be kept in Porto, one of the most important Portuguese cities.

For 13 months, between August 1832 and September 1833, D. Pedro lived in Porto, amid the battles of the Portuguese Civil War, which pitted the former Brazilian emperor against his brother D. Miguel. The story tells that Pedro was delighted with the city and therefore asked that his heart stay there.

The monarch’s wish was granted and, since 1837, his heart has been kept in the chancel of Nossa Senhora da Lapa Church, in Portugal.

The organ is soaked in formaldehyde. To preserve its structure, every 10 years the liquid is changed. Five keys are needed to open the container that holds it.

The first is used to remove the metal plate nailed to the monument’s door, the second and third open the net behind the plate, the fourth opens an urn and the fifth, a wooden box, where there is a kind of guard. silver jewelry that holds the glass container with the heart. It is so careful that six people participate in this procedure.

Monument to the Independence of Brazil in the Independence Park, in Ipiranga Image: Rovana Rodrigues / Agência Brasil

body in Brazil

After dying in Portugal, a victim of tuberculosis, Dom Pedro was buried in the Monastery of São Vicente de Fora, in Lisbon. This is where all the Portuguese kings of the Bragança lineage, who ruled the country between 1641 and 1910, are buried.

D. Pedro’s body returned to Brazil in 1972, amidst the celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Brazilian Independence. However, a long negotiation took place for the outcome to be positive.

According to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, the first attempt to bring the body of the Brazilian emperor to the country took place in 1908, when the new Republic was trying to strengthen diplomatic ties with the former metropolis. The body would come along with D. Carlos, King of Portugal, on an official visit. However, the monarch was murdered before the trip. The plans of the Brazilian government, then, failed.

The second attempt took place in 1922, on the centenary of Independence. However, the Portuguese government did not allow the arrival of the emperor’s body.

In 1971, a year before the sesquicentennial celebrations, the Brazilian government, at the time under a military dictatorship, began to negotiate with the Portuguese government, also led by a military regime. After extensive negotiation, in 1972, D. Pedro’s corps returned to the country he had proclaimed independent.

Currently, the body of the monarch, as well as that of his two wives, is in the Independence Monument, in the Ipiranga neighborhood, in São Paulo, on the banks of the Ipiranga River. Before arriving at the place, which has an Imperial Chapel, D. Pedro’s body passed through all Brazilian capitals.

Tomb in Lisbon

After his death, in 1834, D. Pedro was buried alongside other family members of the Bragança dynasty in the Monastery of São Vicente de Fora. Even with the arrival of the bones to Brazil, the tomb is still present in the Monastery.

On the site are the bodies and hearts of other Portuguese kings and queens. Another tomb that is empty is that of D. Pedro 2º, son of D. Pedro, born in Brazil and proclaimed emperor with the return of his father to Portugal. The mortal remains of the second emperor are in the Church of São Pedro de Alcântara, in Petrópolis.