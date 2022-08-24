Why is a liter of milk more expensive than gasoline?

The price of milk is falling, but consumers still pay more for a liter of food than for gasoline. Data from the ANP (National Petroleum Agency) indicate that gasoline is being sold, on average, for R$ 5.40 in the country and can already be found for less than R$ 5 in at least 13 states. For milk, there is no consolidated national index. But in SP and RJ, whole milk can still be found for almost R$ 8 a liter.

The good news is that milk prices should improve from September onwards for the consumer.

What’s happening? According to Cepea (Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics), the average price of a liter of milk at wholesale in São Paulo has dropped by almost 17%. But it is still found on the shelves for R$ 7.59, as is the case with Piracanjuba milk on the Extra.com website. At Carrefour.com.br, Danone milk, which was on sale with a 16% discount on Tuesday (23), went for R$6.49. According to the ANP, the average for gasoline in São Paulo is R$5.35.

At the Guanabara supermarket, a traditional carioca chain, Italac whole milk was being sold at R$4.78 each in the promotion, while the average for gasoline in Rio is R$5.44.

But why did the milk go up so much? experts heard by UOL explain that dairy production involves a complex process and that prices are justified by a set of factors such as off-season, food and feed prices, cost of fertilizers and price of diesel.

Why is there an off-season for milk? Milk production in Brazil is affected annually by seasonality, that is, the drought characteristic of winter makes it difficult to produce pastures — which leads to the need for supplementation in animal feed, explains João Paulo Pacheco Rodrigues, zootechnician and professor of cattle breeding at milk from the Institute of Animal Science at UFRRJ (Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro).

This year, several regions of the country faced the worst drought in recent years. Less pasture, less feed for the cows and greater need to supplement the herd’s feed.

The way it is, the price of milk is already making up for having coffee with gasoline — Thiago da Silva ? (@thiago_fsilva) August 1, 2022

Milk in Brazil is so expensive that it pays to drink coffee with gasoline. — The Cave Man (@ohomemdacaverna) June 23, 2022

Why does the price of food and feed influence the value of milk? The agronomist of the Federation of Agricultural Workers of Rio Grande do Sul Kaliton Prestes also highlights the rise in the price of feed, which is made from corn, wheat and soy.

“It is an activity that depends on agricultural production and, in this period, corn with very low quality was produced. We had corn crops with losses of up to 100% in harvest due to lack of rain. that is, with low nutritional value, which affects the cost of the feed.”

Specialists also point out that Russia’s war against Ukraine, two major exporters of agricultural inputs, harms the supply of products that influence the milk production chain.

Fertilizers also impact the value of milk: Fertilizers are used on plantations that provide feed inputs. The agronomist says that fertilizer prices tripled, which also impacted the milk production chain. Prestes claims that the cost of production is between 40% and 50% higher.

What is the relationship between the price of diesel and milk? Diesel is the main fuel used both in the management of dairy farms and in transport from farms to industry. With the high price, the amounts spent on fuel end up being passed on to milk and dairy products, says João Paulo Rodrigues.

Is there an expectation of relief in your pocket? According to the zootechnician, the expectation is for a drop in the price of milk with the arrival of spring, in addition to the decline in the value of diesel, verified recently.

The trend is that the availability of pastures for the animals will increase and that the arrival of rain will result in a greater supply of milk in the market, lowering prices.

Dairy products from Mercosur are also being imported. The entry of milk from Argentina and Uruguay does not pay tax, and this increases supply, reducing domestic prices.

Could the government have prevented the milk boom? The professor at UFRRJ believes that it is necessary to focus on public policies for milk producers to avoid periods of seasonality in production and to minimize the withdrawal of producers in manufacturing.

According to the professor, the number of milk producers in Brazil has been decreasing due to the difficulty in obtaining good levels of profitability in the face of high production costs.

He partially attributes the lack of appropriate planning to cope with the drought to producers. With planning, it would be possible to guarantee food for cattle throughout the year, avoiding a drop in production during this period.

This can be mitigated with policies that encourage the appropriate use of technologies in different regions of the country, he says.

Prestes highlights the reduction in funds for programs to encourage family farming, a segment responsible for more than half of the country’s milk production. He cites the Pronaf (National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture), which enables financing for rural activities.

Why is milk relevant? In addition to being an important food item on the Brazilian table and making up the basic food basket, milk plays an important role in generating jobs and income in the country, which has a little more than 1 million producing properties.

However, the sector is on alert. The number of producers has been decreasing over the last 25 years and this is explained by the low profit margin per liter of milk and the lack of technical assistance to small producers, which has impacted the production chain.

In Rio Grande do Sul, for example, which consumes 40% of the milk produced and sends the other 60% to other states, such as SP and RJ, the number of milk-producing families has decreased by 52% since 2015, said Prestes.