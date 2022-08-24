Why remote work can be ‘torture’ for overthinkers

Abhishek Pratap 16 hours ago News Comments Off on Why remote work can be ‘torture’ for overthinkers 4 Views

woman in the office

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Communication at a distance is difficult and ambiguity gains much more space. That’s why people who think too much face difficulties

Anyone can suffer from the isolation caused by remote work.

Even for the least sociable people, spending their workdays with just a webcam or a messaging platform to make contact with the same people they used to see every day can end up being harmful.

But this isolation can be particularly difficult for one type of professional: the “overthinker.” These are individuals who tend to overanalyze events around them and often need reassurance that everything is going well.

People can think too much in any environment that makes room for uncertainty, such as in social relationships or the workplace. But experts say remote work can worsen the tendency to overthink, as a lack of face-to-face communication among colleagues increases ambiguity and uncertainty.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Malafaia criticizes Moraes and PF action: “Brazil is in danger”

In a video published on his Instagram profile, the pastor says that if someone prefers …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved