Will Auxílio Brasil Payroll Loan be released this week? Look

The beneficiaries of Brazil aid eagerly await the program’s payroll loan.

After being sanctioned at the beginning of this month, the credit modality has been undergoing some readjustments to be released as soon as possible to the beneficiaries of the Brazil aid. According to information from the Minister of Citizenship, the credit will be released in September.

“The law was passed, sanctioned by the president, and then the president signed a decree. The ordinance, the system for granting, licensing, homologation of these companies, a series of documents as well. I believe that by the beginning of next month everything will be regulated”, informed Minister Ronaldo Bento.

Consigned Loan from Auxílio Brasil

The beneficiaries of Brazil aid may contract the payroll loan and commit, through the modality, up to 40% of the benefit amount.

Currently, the aid is being released in the amount of R$ 600, which was approved through a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), and will be extended until December this year. However, taking into account the fixed amount of the program, which is R$400, beneficiaries will be able to split the loan installments of a maximum of R$160.

So far, banks cannot operate the loan, given that the publication of the regulation of the complementary rules has not yet been carried out.

Banks that will operate the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

According to the minister, about 17 banks are confirmed to operate the payroll loan from the Brazil Aid.

“Today we already have almost 17 financial institutions approved by the Ministry of Citizenship that are able to grant payroll loans. It’s a number that shows the market’s interest in making payroll-deductible credit available to this population,” he said.

Some banks have commented on the credit operation as of September. Some banks, such as Bradesco, for example, will not participate in the action.

According to Banco Agi, the release of the modality is confirmed. “Agi already offers payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of the INSS and now it also offers to beneficiaries of the Brazil aid”, said the institution.

So far, Caixa Econômica and Banco do Brasil are still studying the ways in which the modality will operate. However, the possibility that they will participate in the action is very high.

As mentioned, Banco Bradesco will not participate in the credit operation. In addition to the institution, Banco Itaú and Santander also confirmed that they will not perform the service.

According to Bradesco’s president, Octavio de Lazari Junior, “as it has a very high interest rate, as it is an operation in which people will have assistance for a defined period, we understand that it is better not to operate in the portfolio, because we are talking about vulnerable,” he said.

Who will be able to take out the Auxílio Brasil loan?

The payroll loan may be contracted by the beneficiary families of the Brazil aid. The loan payment will be automatically deducted from the benefit of the person who hired it. Remembering that each beneficiary can commit up to 40% of their aid.

When requesting the loan, the beneficiary will undergo a credit analysis by the bank that is operating the modality, to find out if the citizen can have access to the values.