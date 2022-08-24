Will I receive BRL 1,212 or BRL 1,100 this month? See the PIS CALENDAR and latest news

O PIS to be continued released for workers who have not yet withdrawn the allowance.

The good news is that the value maximum available from PIS salary allowance is up to BRL 1,212.

At the end of the article, you can check information about the PIS base year 2021the allowance of those who worked in 2021.

PIS

The Social Integration Program – PIS – provides an allowance every year for workers in the private sector.

On the other hand, the Public Service Heritage Formation Program – pasep – is released to public servants.

O PIS payment is carried out by Caixa Econômica, and that of Pasep, by Banco do Brasil.

PIS 2022

O PIS 2022 was paid between February and March of this year for those who worked in 2020.

In general, the allowance is released in the year following the activity performed, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the PIS calendar.

2022 PIS PAYMENT



According to data released at the end of May by the Ministry of Labor, around 480,000 workers have not yet withdrawn the PIS Pasep 2022.

O payment of PIS 2022 is made for citizens who:

2022 PIS TABLE

following the PIS tablethe allowance in question will be released as follows:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS calendar is determined by the Deliberative Council of the Workers Support Fund (Codefat) with the Federal Government.

Despite being closed in March of this year, the PIS 2022 calendar informs that the allowance can still be withdrawn until the day December 29.

Caixa automatically opens an account at Caixa Tem for the payment of PIS 2022.

Once the amount is in the account, it will be possible to make the PIS withdrawal:

in the Lottery Houses and in the CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document;

and an official identification document; at ATMs.

PIS 2021

O PIS 2021 is also being paid, but only for those who worked in 2019.

The allowance in question was also paid late and was scheduled to be released last year. Therefore, it bears the title of “PIS 2021“.

to receive the PIS 2021, the worker will need to submit a request to the Ministry of Labour. See how below.

2021 PIS TABLE

According to the PIS 2021 tableworkers can receive amounts between R$92 and R$1,100.

The maximum amount is up to one minimum wage, in force in 2019 – R$ 1,100.

PIS 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN

As already mentioned, the PIS 2021 remains free until the end of the year for workers who:

Worked for at least 30 days in 2019;

They received up to two minimum wages in 2019;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

They have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

O 2021 PIS calendar informs that the worker will receive the allowance after sending a request, which can be made through:

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158;

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021

On the other hand, a large part of those enrolled in the PIS/Pasep seek information about the PIS base year 2021 – the PIS of those who worked in 2021.

Unfortunately, to date, the Federal Government has not yet commented on when the allowance will be released.

Current rules are expected to be maintained for the PIS payment base year 2021.

In this way, you would need:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in 2021;

Have the data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021 CALENDAR: PIS BASE YEAR 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN?

The government decided to postpone the 2021 allowance, as the PIS 2022 was released this year.

For those who want to know when the 2021 base year PIS calendar will be released, there are two possible answers:

If the PIS base year 2021 is paid in 2022, the transfer should only be made between October and December;

is paid in 2022, the transfer should only be made between October and December; If PIS is not paid this year, it will remain for 2023 and may be released with a higher value – if there is confirmation of the increase in the minimum wage.

