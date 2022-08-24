With bowel cancer, Simony undergoes a new cycle of chemotherapy

posted on 08/23/2022 12:58 / updated on 08/23/2022 12:59



(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/@simonycantora)

Singer Simony, 46, used social media on Tuesday (23/8) to say that she started a new cycle of chemotherapy. She was diagnosed with bowel cancer after undergoing a routine checkup. “Passing by to say that I’m arriving at the hospital for another cycle of chemo”, she said in Instagram stories.





(Photo: Playback/Instagram/@simonycantora)





In early August, when the singer told of the diagnosis, Simony said that she had a colonoscopy because of a tongue and then ended up discovering the tumor in the epidermoid, located at the end of the intestine, near the anus.





The singer also said that she is very strong and confident, “I’m super excited, he (the doctor) will explain how my treatment is”, she said, alongside Fernando Maluf, the doctor responsible for Simony’s treatment, in São Paulo.