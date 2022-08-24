With cancer, Simony reveals detail about tumor size

This Tuesday (23), Simony had another chemotherapy session to beat bowel cancer. Through social networks, the singer revealed details about the treatment and updated her health status. According to the artist, the doctor said that the size of the tumor decreased because of the chemotherapy she underwent. The report was made by the influencer through her stories on Instagram.

continues after advertising

“I know I’m missing, but that’s how it is. I’m focused on my fight, on my healing. My doctor came by and told us that the tumor has already decreased a lot”, he revealed in the video.

“He’s impressed, he came out applauding me! I’m impressed. Thank all the people involved (…). I’m super happy. Everything is going well.” Simony

In the images, the singer appears with the Capelli cap, an accessory that promises to help against hair loss, a consequence of the treatment, as it cools the scalp, preventing the strands from being lost.

Watch the video:

Simony discovers bowel cancer after colonoscopy exam

Earlier this month, Simony posted a video on her Instagram profile revealing the discovery of bowel cancer. She said that, after receiving the news, she was optimistic about the treatment and assured that she had a lot of faith for the cure of the tumor, located in the final part of the organ, close to the anus. The disease was diagnosed by doctors after a colonoscopy, a common procedure done from the rectum.

continues after advertising

“Because of a tongue, I went to have my exams, which is very important. I didn’t even know we needed to do a colonoscopy from the age of 45, you need to be in the check up every year. Through this exam, I discovered cancer”, reported Simony, in a video recorded with the doctor Fernando Maluf and published on the artist’s Instagram.

The singer, recognized as a child star of the 1980s with the group Balão Mágico, reported excitement to start chemotherapy and thanked the doctors involved. At the time, she also explained that she will undergo a six-month treatment.