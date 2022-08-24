Withdrawal of food stamps and meal in cash is already valid?

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

Food vouchers and meal vouchers, although not mandatory, are essential items for most workers. After all, in addition to helping with day-to-day food, they reduce the impact of these expenses on our budget.

In some cases, they are even used to buy other items, such as alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and even fuel. However, this procedure is irregular and goes against the PROVISIONAL MEASURE No. 1.108, which penalizes the deviation from the purpose of the Food Aid, as follows:

READ MORE: Food stamp: 7 items you can’t buy with it!

PROVISIONAL MEASURE No. 1,108, OF MARCH 25, 2022 Art. 4. Inadequate execution, deviation or distortion of the purposes of the food allowance, referred to in § 2 of art. 457 of the Consolidation of Labor Laws, approved by Decree-Law No. 5,452, of 1943, by employers or companies issuing food aid payment instruments, will result in the imposition of a fine in the amount of BRL 5,000.00 (five thousand reais) to R$ 50,000.00 (fifty thousand reais), applied in double in case of recidivism or embarrassment to the inspection

The bill on the withdrawal of food and meal vouchers

The Conversion Bill (PLV 21/2022), approved in early August, establishes stricter rules on the use of food and meal allowances of the workers. Now, companies will no longer be able to allow workers to use the benefit on services and products that are not foodstuffs, under penalty of:

Application of a fine in the amount of BRL 5,000 to BRL 50,000. A double fine is applied in case of recidivism or embarrassment to the inspection;

Cancellation of the registration of the beneficiary legal entity or the registration of companies linked to worker food programs;

Loss of tax incentive for the beneficiary legal entity.

On the other hand, it was also established that the worker will be able to withdraw the food stamp or meal after 60 days of receipt. However, before this deadline, use is limited to the purchase of products in supermarkets. In the case of food stamps, use is only allowed in accredited restaurants, bakeries and snack bars.

This measure aims to prevent employees from resorting to the sale of vouchers to supplement income. In practice, the marketing of these benefits only served to buy products not related to the objectives of the programs (food and meals).

READ MORE: Food stamps: 6 prohibited products that can lead to fines of up to BRL 50,000

The use in restaurants that do not allow the card brand

It is very common for some restaurants and snack bars to only accept specific food stamp flags. Because of this, some workers end up having very limited options. Now, the text of the Bill proposes a interoperability between the different flagswhich allows even non-accredited cards to be accepted at any establishment.

Therefore, whoever accepts one flag will have to accept all of them. Even so, the worker will also have the possibility to ask the company itself to portability between VA and VR service plans.

Procedure: Currently, the PLV is in the Executive Power for Presidential Sanctionl, which should occur in the next few days. You can check the full text of the bill on the Federal Senate website.

Did you like this article? So, check out other interesting topics here on Travel Routes!