Without Giuliano, Corinthians arrives in Rio de Janeiro for a duel against Fluminense

Corinthians is already in Rio de Janeiro for the game against Fluminense, this Wednesday, at 19:30 (Brasília time), at the Maracanã stadium, for the first round of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The delegation disembarked in the late afternoon in the state capital and arrived at the hotel, in the Copacabana neighborhood, in the early evening. Who did not travel and is out of the duel is midfielder Giuliano, but there is no information about the reason for his absence.

In addition to Giuliano, Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira did not mention striker Léo Natel, who made his debut for Corinthians last Sunday against Fortaleza, in Ceará, for the Brazilian Championship. Injured defender Raul Gustavo, midfielder Roni and Portuguese right side Rafael Ramos were already certain absences. And Uruguayan defender/back Bruno Méndez cannot play for Timão because he has already defended Internacional in the Copa do Brasil.

The big news in the related list in relation to last weekend’s game is in the defensive sector. Colombian midfielder Cantillo and right-back Bruno Melo traveled and are an option for Vítor Pereira. Besides the two, the boy Biro is part of the delegation in Rio de Janeiro.

Before leaving for Rio de Janeiro, right after the last training session at CT Joaquim Grava, in São Paulo, Gil talked about the importance of the match and highlighted the club’s chance to reach another final.

“We know the importance of this game, not that the others weren’t important for all of us. We know about the quality of Fluminense, the team we are going to face tomorrow, and we are prepared. The most important thing is that the group understood what the Copa do Brasil means, since 2018 the club has not reached a final. With our feet on the ground and with work we can achieve great things. I’m sure we’re going to play a great game and get a good result in Rio de Janeiro”, said the defender in an interview with Corinthians TV.

“I think that mainly playing in front of our fans we got a very good result against Atlético-GO, but we know the quality of Fluminense. I think that of the football presented, Fluminense is the most showy, that everyone loves it, so we have to pay close attention. We know that with the strength of our group we can play two good games and qualify”, added the player.

Check out the Corinthians related list:

goalkeepers – Cassio, Carlos Miguel and Matheus Donelli

Sides – Fagner, Bruno Melo, Lucas Piton and Fabio Santos

defenders – Robson Bambu, Gil, Balbuena and Robert Renan

midfielders – Du Queiroz, Xavier, Fausto, Renato Augusto, Cantillo, Ramiro, Biro and Mateus Vital

attackers – Gustavo Silva, Yuri Alberto, Róger Guedes, Giovane and Adson

