Without vaccine, Brazil approaches 4 thousand cases of monkeypox

Brazil is approaching 4,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox. The latest epidemiological bulletin from the Ministry of Health, released on Tuesday night (23/8), informs that 3,984 patients were diagnosed with the disease.

Most cases are concentrated in the state of São Paulo: 2,567. Rio de Janeiro follows, with 472. Minas Gerais is in third place in the ranking, with 216 confirmed records and one death. The only death found in the country is a 41-year-old man, who had several comorbidities and was facing cancer. He was hospitalized in Belo Horizonte.

Now, the government is awaiting permission from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import 50,000 doses of vaccines and about 500 units of antivirals purchased by the revolving fund of the World Health Organization (WHO). The acquisition is made possible by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health sent Anvisa the request for exemption from registration for the purchase of vaccines. The request for the acquisition of the antiviral tecovirimat took place this Wednesday. The agency should analyze the case over the next week.

The process was only possible after a determination by the regulatory body – which authorized, on Friday (19/8), the purchase of medicines and vaccine against monkeypox. Drugs are not yet registered in Brazil, due to the urgency.

Who will be vaccinated?

On Monday (22/8), during the launch of the National Campaign to Prevent Monkey Smallpox, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, explained that the 50,000 doses will be intended for 25,000 people, since the application is in single dose. pair.

The immunizers will only be applied to health professionals who have direct contact with the virus.

The units are produced by the Danish laboratory Bavarian Nordic. The delivery of doses is delayed: the initial idea was that the immunizers would be sent by the end of August, in two shipments.

Queiroga also stated that the delivery should be for the beginning of September, in three stages.

“The forecast was that it would be delivered at the end of August. To Socorro [Gross, representante da Opas] informed me that it would be in early September. There would be two shipments, there are three now. There is a shortage of this input worldwide”, explained Queiroga.

In addition to vaccines, the Ministry of Health asked PAHO to purchase 10 doses of the antiviral tecovirimat for immediate treatment, and another 50 units for severe cases. The agency also negotiates the transport of 12 more units donated by the producer laboratory, and the purchase of another 504 doses.