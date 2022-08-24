Woman dies hit by a branch on Ilha do Governador | Rio de Janeiro

A woman died when she was hit by a branch on Ilha do Governador, in the North Zone of Rio, this Tuesday morning (23).

Lucia Mendes had turned 38 this Monday (22), was a domestic servant and lived in Duque de Caxias. She leaves two children.

She was on her way to work when, on the corner of Macari and Carmen Miranda streets, in Jardim Guanabara, part of an almond tree fell. Lucia died instantly.

According to the Military Police, a team from the 17th BPM (Ilha do Governador) was called to Rua Macari. At the scene, agents found a team of the Fire Department and a deceased victim. The incident was forwarded to the 37th DP (Ilha do Governador).

What the authorities say

In note, the City Hall of Rio said he “deeply regrets the death of a woman who was allegedly hit by a tree on Ilha do Governador”.

“The tree depended on being pruned from the Light network. This location was among the 19 points with the highest priority for pruning only in the Ilha do Governador region”, said the city hall. “All the points are included in the letter of maximum priority sent by the Subprefecture of the Islands to Light on April 12th”, he amended.

“Light’s delay in responding to Comlurb’s requests is a recurring problem that directly affects the tree management and pruning schedule. At Comlurb, there are 5,864 requests to Light to disconnect from the grid”, he pointed out.

already the light informed that “the pruning of trees, as well as the removal of vegetables, is the responsibility of the municipalities”.

“The company did not receive an official letter/request from the City to support the pruning service at Rua Carmen Miranda, 573, in Jardim Guanabara”, he declared.

“Light only works to support services when the branches are in contact with, or very close to, the power grid, to mitigate possible impacts and interruptions in energy supply. In this case, on Rua Carmen Miranda, the branch that came loose was not close to the power grid”, he explained.

Also according to Light, a team was on site carrying out a technical inspection of the electrical circuit and the services under its responsibility and “found that any intervention in the trees on that road must be carried out by the municipal administration”.