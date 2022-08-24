Xiaomi, Samsung and Motorola 5G phones have a discount of up to 50%

O 5G signal is spreading across Brazil, but not all cell phones work with this technology. And if you’re looking for a new smartphone, why not take advantage of AliExpress’s super discounts to buy one with 5G?

You have until August 27th to take advantage of the Great Brands Campaign, which offers discounts of up to 80% on thousands of products. Not to mention the many other advantages, such as free shipping, fast delivery and coupons with more discounts!

Credit: AliExpress – reproductionCheck out these amazing discounts!

We separate some models of 5G cell phones from the Xiaomi, POCO, Redmi, Samsung, Motorola and OnePlus brands with unmissable conditions. Look:

Moto Edge S30 5G

For those looking for a powerful and a little more affordable cell phone, a good option is the Moto Edge S30 5G, which costs between R$1,824.86 and R$2,101.34 in the AliExpress promotion, depending on the chosen combo.

With the Snapdragon 888+ processor, the device guarantees great performance. The camera is triple, with a 108 MP main sensor, accompanied by a 13 MP ultra-wide with a 121° angle and a 2.5 cm macro. Your photos will look amazing!

Credit: Motorola | Disclosure Moto Edge S30 5G is priced between R$1,824.86 and R$2,101.34 in AliExpress promotion

The screen is 6.8 inches, with Full HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. You can choose the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage or the one with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

When it comes to battery, the Moto Edge S30 has the same 5000mAh capacity as the more expensive model, Moto Edge X30. However, its loading is a little slower.

Want even more discounts? It is possible to add coupons at the time of closing your purchase! For purchases over R$1,100, use the code marca120. For amounts above R$2,000, use the code marca220.

Moto Edge X30 5G

Anyone who loves to take good pictures will also like the Moto Edge X30 5G. With a triple rear camera and a resolution of 50 megapixels, the device is priced between R$2,443.81 and R$2,448.85 in the AliExpress promotion.

Thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Moto Edge X30 5G delivers high performance and a lot of power.

Credit: Motorola | Disclosure Moto Edge X30 5G is priced between R$2,443.81 and R$2,488.45 in AliExpress promotion

Regarding the AMOLED screen, expect vibrant colors and excellent contrast. What’s more, the refresh rate is up to 144 Hz and there is support for HDR10+. For gamers, with the sampling rate of 576 Hz (touch identification), the device becomes an excellent option for this audience. Other smartphone features are Dolby Atmos, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

Xiaomi 12

The Xiaomi 12, which costs between BRL 2,788.96 and BRL 3,015.02, depending on the chosen combo, comes equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and is available in four versions.

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure The Xiaomi 12 is costing between R$2,788.28 and R$3,015.02 in the AliExpress promotion

Regarding the cameras, the Xiaomi 12 has a main lens with a 50 MP sensor, a wide-angle with a 13 MP sensor and a telemacro with a 5 MP sensor. In addition to the 32 MP front.

The battery is a little less powerful, with 4,500 mAh and 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

With a 4500 mAh battery and 120W fast charging, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is costing, in this lightning promotion from AliExpress, between R$ 1,797.21 and R$ 2,081.85.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and is available in four versions.

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is costing in this AliExpress promotion between BRL 1,797.21 and BRL 2,184.32, depending on the chosen combo

The device also has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, 16MP front camera and a triple set of rear cameras: the main 108MP, an 8MP 118º wide-angle and a 2 MP macro and dedicated AI option.

POCO F4 GT

The POCO F4 GT is costing, in this AliExpress promotion, between BRL 2,541.61 and BRL 2,747.98, depending on the chosen combo.

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure POCO F4 GT is costing in this AliExpress promotion between BRL 2,541.61 and BRL 2,747.98, depending on the chosen combo

Equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the smartphone features a 6.67-inch 120 Hz OLED screen, P3 color gamut display, HDR10+ support and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 front camera.

The device comes with a 4,700 mAh battery with fast charging of an absurd 120W. The rear camera set features a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Samsung Galaxy A53

Those who love Samsung smartphones cannot fail to take advantage of the promo to take home the Galaxy A53, which costs between R$1870.48 and R$2,121.22, depending on the color and the internal memory of 128GB or 256GB (both have 8GB of RAM).

Credit: Samsung – disclosure Take the Samsung Galaxy A53 home for a price ranging from R$1,870.48 to R$2,121.22

The device has a 2x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 processor and a Super AMOLED screen, with Gorilla Gass 5 protection.

In addition, it has a powerful set of cameras, with 64 MP, 12 MP, 5 MP and 5 MP sensors, which allows you to take amazing images with 9238 x 6928 pixel resolution and 4K videos (2160p and 30fps). It still has a 32MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy A33

Another great option for a 5G cell phone is the Samsung Galaxy A33, which costs between R$1,413.85 and R$1,450.78, depending on the external color. All have 128GB internal storage).

Credit: Samsung – disclosure Samsung Galaxy A33 costs between R$1,413.85 and R$1,450.78 in the AliExpress promotion

The model has the same processor and screen as the Galaxy A53. One of the main differences between the two is the camera set, which on the Galaxy A33 is slightly inferior, but still makes excellent images.

This is composed of the combination of 48 MP, 8 MP, 5 MP and 2 MP sensors, with a resolution of 8000 x 6000 pixels and 4K videos. The front camera is 13MP.

Did you like these tips? There are still many more unmissable promotions in the Big Brands campaign on AliExpress. Just keep an eye out!

See other 5G phones that are worth it:

Warning: Product prices and promotions are valid until August 27th or while stocks last. So stay tuned for the publication date of the article.