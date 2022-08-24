XP Finishes Campo de Marte and Jacarepaguá: What Will You Do There?

XP Infra won the concession for two airports: Campo de Marte (SP) and Jacarepaguá (RJ). For a value of R$ 141.4 million, the company was the only one to offer a bid in the auction that gave the right to manage the two locations for the next 30 years.

But what drew attention is that there was no other company interested in the auction. What might have attracted XP to the investment? Find out about the two airports and what businesses can be explored below.

What is the economic attractiveness of the two airports? These locations have a business potential that goes beyond the traditional aviation model. Both are targeted at general aviation, which includes private flights and air taxis, but not airline-based commercial aviation.

With this, they can become new poles of the segment, attracting companies in the sector, in addition to another very important vein for these places: the rental of real estate and the transfer of hangars.

The technical, economic and environmental feasibility studies that served as the basis for the concession of the block formed by the two airports revealed that both have a strong potential for the sale of real estate assets.

Earnings from rentals: In 30 years (concession term), Jacarepaguá should obtain only 25% of its revenue from airport operation fees. The other 75% should come from the so-called real estate, which includes the rental of spaces in its surroundings, many of which already exist, such as stores and a veterinary hospital, which makes the operation highly profitable.

Campo de Marte, in turn, is expected to receive 41% of its revenue through tariff revenues, while the other 59% will have greater weight from the transfer of hangars, in addition to rentals.

Spaces not used for airport operations can be leased to logistics companies and warehouses, for example, following the example of other private airports under construction in the country, such as Aerovale (SP) and Antares (GO).

What can be the profit of the concession? For Ricardo Fenelon Jr., a lawyer specializing in aeronautical law and former director of Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), the two airports stand out for being in privileged locations in the cities, in addition to not having commercial aviation operations. “It was already expected that whoever took this block would have a different profile. So much so that no known operator participated in the dispute”, says Fenelon.

The priority for XP is to make this business more profitable than it was presented in the economic study, says the lawyer. He says that the projections show a possibility of profit of R$ 236.6 million in the concession period.

Who will be the competitors? According to Raul Marinho, technical manager at Abag (Brazilian General Aviation Association), Jacarepaguá and Campo de Marte are not expected to compete significantly with the other larger airports nearby.

Campo de Marte will compete little with Congonhas and more with smaller airports, such as Jundiaí, Sorocaba and Amarais (Campinas). Jacarepaguá will compete very little with Santos Dumont, says Marinho.

Attraction of private flights: For Oswaldo Sansone Rodrigues Filho, professor of the Airports course at Mackenzie’s civil engineering college, Congonhas can increase its capacity for commercial flights, reducing space for private flights. The Campo de Marte could meet this demand.

Flying cars and helicopters: The landings and take-offs currently carried out in these locations should also undergo changes. Sansone believes that XP will be able to bring innovations to the operation in the future.

“I imagine you were attracted by the location of these airports: They are central, located in prime areas. They should still be keeping an eye out for helicopter flights and eVTOLs [carros voadores elétricos de decolagem e pouso vertical]”, says Sanson.

This aircraft model has been developed around the world, including by the Brazilian Eve, a subsidiary of Embraer, and should enter into operation by the end of the decade.

Does Campo de Marte have full technical conditions? For Raul Marinho, some limitations prevent several planes that today use Congonhas from migrating to Campo de Marte. One of them is the set of changes that must be made to the airport runway.

With the concession, XP will carry out a series of improvements in both locations. Campo de Marte, for example, will have to include safety spaces at the headlands if planes lose control.

As there is no room for the runway to grow, they would take useful take-off and landing distance, limiting the amount of aircraft that could fly there. “Mars could not be a hub for business aviation. It could be a partial hub, but it would not work with larger jets due to this limitation in the size of the runway”, says Marinho.

See the movement of airports in 2021:

Landings and take-offs

Field of Mars: 55,671 operations

55,671 operations Jacarepaguá: 68,687 operations

68,687 operations Congonhas: 126,227 operations

126,227 operations Santos Dumont: 72,370 operations

Passengers 2021