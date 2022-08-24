Yamaha Fazer FZ15 launched in Brazil; see price and photos

THE Yamaha Fazer FZ15 ABS 2023 was presented this Tuesday, August 23, in Brazil. The model arrives as a new option in low displacement. like the MOTOR had shown, there were great expectations about the arrival of a new bike in the Fazer 150 range. Your sale value is BRL 16,990 (R$ 17,555 in the state of São Paulo).

The model bears a lot of visual similarity with the Indian FZ FI, but received a new project to land in the Brazilian market. It even reminds a lot of its bigger sister, the Fazer FZ25. SEE FZ15 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Standard ABS at the front
  • headlight with projector
  • Position light and LED flashlight
  • Disc brake on both wheels
  • Monocross suspension at the rear
  • 100% digital dashboard with gear indicator
Image: Yamaha

According to Yamaha, the novelty comes to complement the 150 cc line, and not replace the Fazer 150, which remains in line. The engine is the same single-cylinder engine that equips Factor 150, Fazer 150 and Crosser 150. It has a displacement of 149 cc and is capable of generating maximum power of 12.2 hp (petrol) and 12.4 hp (ethanol).

Image: Yamaha

The seat is one-piece on two levels with a height of 790 mm from the ground. At the front, the model has a telescopic fork with 41 mm diameter tubes, while at the rear the suspension is monocross. The wheels are 17 inches, with a front width of 2.5 inches and a width of 4.0 inches at the rear.

Image: Yamaha

They are equipped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso II radial tires. The front is 100/80-17 and the rear is 140/60-17. The net weight of the bike is 135 kg.

Image: Yamaha

TECHNICAL SHEET Yamaha Fazer FZ15 2023

PRICE BRL 16,990 (BRL 17,555 in the state of São Paulo)
MOTOR1 cylinder, 149cc
FOODElectronic injection
FUELGasoline and/or ethanol
ETHANOL POWER12.4 horsepower at 7,500 rpm
GASOLINE POWER 12.2 horsepower at 7,500 rpm
TORQUE ETHANOL AND GASOLINE1.3 kgfm at 6,000 rpm
CONSUMPTIONNot disclosed
DIAMETER x COURSE57.3 x 57.9 mm
EXCHANGE5 gears
LENGTH2,000 mm
WIDTH780 mm
HEIGHT1,080 mm
BETWEEN AXLES1,330 mm
GROUND DISTANCE170 mm
SEAT HEIGHT790 mm
WEIGHT135 kg
TANK11.9 liters
BRAKESABS in the front
FRONT BRAKE282 mm disc
REAR BRAKE220 mm disc
FRONT TIRE100/80 R17 M/C 52H(R) Tubeless
REAR TIRE140/60 R17 M/C 63H(R) Tubeless
FRONT SUSPENSION130mm telescopic fork
REAR SUSPENSION120mm monocross
COLORSblue, red and black

