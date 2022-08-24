Yamaha Fazer FZ15 launched in Brazil; see price and photos

THE Yamaha Fazer FZ15 ABS 2023 was presented this Tuesday, August 23, in Brazil. The model arrives as a new option in low displacement. like the MOTOR had shown, there were great expectations about the arrival of a new bike in the Fazer 150 range. Your sale value is BRL 16,990 (R$ 17,555 in the state of São Paulo).
The model bears a lot of visual similarity with the Indian FZ FI, but received a new project to land in the Brazilian market. It even reminds a lot of its bigger sister, the Fazer FZ25. SEE FZ15 HIGHLIGHTS:
- Standard ABS at the front
- headlight with projector
- Position light and LED flashlight
- Disc brake on both wheels
- Monocross suspension at the rear
- 100% digital dashboard with gear indicator
According to Yamaha, the novelty comes to complement the 150 cc line, and not replace the Fazer 150, which remains in line. The engine is the same single-cylinder engine that equips Factor 150, Fazer 150 and Crosser 150. It has a displacement of 149 cc and is capable of generating maximum power of 12.2 hp (petrol) and 12.4 hp (ethanol).
FOLLOW MOTOO ON SOCIAL NETWORKS
The seat is one-piece on two levels with a height of 790 mm from the ground. At the front, the model has a telescopic fork with 41 mm diameter tubes, while at the rear the suspension is monocross. The wheels are 17 inches, with a front width of 2.5 inches and a width of 4.0 inches at the rear.
They are equipped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso II radial tires. The front is 100/80-17 and the rear is 140/60-17. The net weight of the bike is 135 kg.
SEE TOO:
TECHNICAL SHEET Yamaha Fazer FZ15 2023
|PRICE
|BRL 16,990 (BRL 17,555 in the state of São Paulo)
|MOTOR
|1 cylinder, 149cc
|FOOD
|Electronic injection
|FUEL
|Gasoline and/or ethanol
|ETHANOL POWER
|12.4 horsepower at 7,500 rpm
|GASOLINE POWER
|12.2 horsepower at 7,500 rpm
|TORQUE ETHANOL AND GASOLINE
|1.3 kgfm at 6,000 rpm
|CONSUMPTION
|Not disclosed
|DIAMETER x COURSE
|57.3 x 57.9 mm
|EXCHANGE
|5 gears
|LENGTH
|2,000 mm
|WIDTH
|780 mm
|HEIGHT
|1,080 mm
|BETWEEN AXLES
|1,330 mm
|GROUND DISTANCE
|170 mm
|SEAT HEIGHT
|790 mm
|WEIGHT
|135 kg
|TANK
|11.9 liters
|BRAKES
|ABS in the front
|FRONT BRAKE
|282 mm disc
|REAR BRAKE
|220 mm disc
|FRONT TIRE
|100/80 R17 M/C 52H(R) Tubeless
|REAR TIRE
|140/60 R17 M/C 63H(R) Tubeless
|FRONT SUSPENSION
|130mm telescopic fork
|REAR SUSPENSION
|120mm monocross
|COLORS
|blue, red and black
MORE FROM THE MOTORCYCLE WORLD