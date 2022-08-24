Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina: model makes revelations about breakup with surfer and betrayal

The separation of Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina involved several controversies. Even after the breakup, the two are still involved in common love affairs. In an interview with “PodDelas”, the model vented about the end and about these controversies.

In conversation with Boo Unzueta and Tata Estaniecki, Yasmin Brunet on the difficulty of going through the breakup having the name exposed in several news with the ex.

“Every relationship ending is horrible, but it’s much harder when you’re being exposed all the time. It was very cruel mine because it was lies every day, and it’s always bad for me, me being the trash. Ending is hard enough and still have all this and the crowd talking with such certainty in the comments, as if they slept next to you”, he began.

“I felt that everyone was against me. At one time I didn’t even want to leave the house because I was afraid of what people said about me. I imagined myself walking into a restaurant and everyone thinking that about me. I didn’t want to see those I knew what was true, but there was no use talking because they wouldn’t believe it”, explained Brunet, who was recently seen kissing with Enzo Celulari.

Yasmin Brunet recalls her ex’s betrayal

As for other relationships she had in her life, Yasmin Brunet recalled one from her adolescence that betrayed her. Even with some bad love experiences, the model does not regret most of what he has lived.

“I was an asshole, I cheated on everyone. There were a lot of horns. I started very early in this life, but I only regret some choices”.