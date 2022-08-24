Yasmin Brunet opens up about separation from Medina and alleged affair with Neymar

After more than six months of the end of the marriage with the surfer Gabriel Medina, model Yasmin Brunet spoke in an interview with the channel “PodDelas” about the repercussion of the couple’s breakup after two years of relationship. She criticized the stance of the media.

+ Flamengo receives proposal by Lázaro, Cavani agrees with Spanish club… Market Day!

– Every breakup is horrible. But it was much worse for me because they invented lies every day, they attacked me, as if I were the witch of the situation (…) There was a lot of gossip, from the media, journalists, websites, gossip Instagram comments. There’s a guy who looks like he lived to destroy me,” she said.

+ Comedian who went viral with Neymar details the emotion of being recognized by the idol and wins meeting

In another interview, this time at “PocCast”, held last week, Yasmin Brunet mentioned a rumor involving forward Neymar. The model was frightened by news that said she would have had an affair with the player, who is a friend of her ex-husband.

– They said I stayed with Neymar. That to me was bizarre. It was an absurd thing. It’s very surreal (…) They posted that as if it were a certainty, something that would never happen. I said it was a lie when it happened because it involved other things and people. I just said no. Surreal,” he said.

Gabriel Medina even took some time away from the World Surfing Tour this season to take care of his mental side after the end of his engagement with the model. The surfer, however, returned with more than half of the stages completed and ended up not guaranteeing a spot in the finals, which will take place from September 8 in Trestles, California, in the United States.