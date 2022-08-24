Yasmin opens game about separation from Medina and alleged affair with Neymar

Model Yasmin Brunet, who was married to surfer Gabriel Medina for about two years, spoke about the end of her relationship with the sportsman, which took place in January.

In participation in “PodDelas”, Luiza Brunet’s daughter, now 34 years old, said that she was bothered by the lies published on social networks around the subject.

“Every breakup is horrible. But it was much worse for me because they invented lies every day, attacked me, as if I were the witch of the situation”, said Yasmin.

“There was a lot of gossip, from the media, journalists, websites, gossip Instagram comments. There’s a guy who seems to live to destroy me,” she continued, without naming names.

“Absurd Thing”

In the “PocCast”, held last week, the model cited a rumor involving another athlete: Neymar.

Yasmin stated that she was surprised by news that she would have lived an affair with the PSG star.

“They said that I stayed with Neymar, man. That for me was bizarre. It was an absurd thing. It’s very surreal”, began the model.

“They posted it as if it were a certainty, something that would never happen. I said it was a lie when it happened because it involved other things and people. I just said no. Surreal.”