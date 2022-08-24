You will deflate! 6 habits that will reduce your body’s inflammation

In the past, inflammation was seen as a one-off symptom related to some type of injury. Today it is known that the inflammatory process is more common than imagined and that it may be linked to food. Worst of all, it can trigger various reactions that accelerate a person’s aging.

Eating habits can reduce inflammation in the body

It is common for a person to experience more unexplained pain over time, tiredness, fatigue and even a certain extra weight on the body. All this can be the result of various inflammatory processes that reach the body and degenerate cells. This degeneration is one of the main responsible for the internal and external aging of the organism.

Worst of all, there comes a stage where inflammation becomes chronic and the body automatically fights it. This causes swelling and raises your body temperature, wearing down and overloading your organs.

“You may notice that your skin ages faster when you are constantly inflamed, as inflammation can break down collagen and elastin, which are responsible for keeping your skin looking young and supple,” said Dr Rene Armenta, a surgeon. by Renew Bariatrics, according to the portal Eat This, Not That.

Habits that reduce inflammation

Here’s a list of good eating habits that can reduce the body’s inflammatory process:

1 – Eat fresh vegetables

It is important to eat food that is fresh and in good condition for ingestion. dark green leaves, citrus fruits and several other such nutrients can provide essential vitamins and minerals to fight cell degeneration.

2 – Avoid the consumption of AGEs

Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs) are produced at high temperatures, which can be observed in frying, for example. They accumulate harmful substances that can last for years in the body.

3 – Decrease the number of processed

It is essential for good health to avoid the consumption of processed foods, such as sausages and ultra industrialized foods. They are rich in fats and products that are bad for your health, increasing the inflammation process.

“When processed foods change the bacteria that live in our gut, it triggers an altered immune response that leads to chronic inflammation,” says Kathryn Piper, RDN, LD, of The Age-Defying Dietitian. “Diabetes, heart disease and dementia have been linked to chronic inflammation.”

4 – Manage alcohol consumption

“If you drink, limit your consumption to the recommended less than 1 alcoholic drink a day for women and less than 2 drinks a day for men,” Piper said. Excessive alcohol consumption can increase inflammatory processes.