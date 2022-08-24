Young man shows the evolution of monkey pox on TikTok

Jenni Smith 8 hours ago Health Comments Off on Young man shows the evolution of monkey pox on TikTok 3 Views

Several reports of people who contracted monkeypox have been posted on social media. The one by influencer Tanil Raif is one of them. The young man who lives in the USA decided to share with his more than 43 thousand followers what the symptoms are like and show the evolution of the skin rashes.

Raif said he showed the first signs of monkeypox on July 16 after having intimate contact with his partner, who at the time had visible wounds.

monkey pox

Credit: Reproduction / tiktokYoung man shows the evolution of wounds caused by monkeypox

“These lumps at the time we thought were infected hair follicles, but it turns out it was smallpox and he got it from being in physical contact with someone else who had it,” he said.

In addition to the injuries, the influencer reported that he had a lot of fatigue and fever and needed to take antivirals to control the disease. “On day four I had a nervous breakdown, I cried all day because it was on my face. On the fifth day, I was at rock bottom and had to seek treatment. It is a very intense disease.”

He also said that the injuries appeared scattered throughout the body. In addition to his face, he had sores on his tongue, hands, and back. “It’s not fun, it’s very painful,” he said.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Study finds the first region of the brain affected by Alzheimer’s

Portuguese scientists may have discovered the first or at least one of the first regions …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved