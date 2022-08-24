young woman shows evolution of monkeypox wounds on TikTok

To try to demystify monkeypox and show how the condition and wounds evolve, designer Tanil Raif decided to use his TikTok account to document his experience with monkeypox from the 11th day of infection. He is a resident of Los Angeles, United States, and showed the first signs of monkeypox on July 16.

In the videos, the designer says he was contaminated after having intimate contact with his partner, who had wounds similar to ingrown hairs. The two did not believe he was infected until the lesions developed and Tanil began to show the wounds.

He says he felt very tired and feverish when the first injuries appeared. “On day four I had a nervous breakdown, I cried all day because it was on my face. By the fifth day, I was at rock bottom and had to seek treatment. It’s a very intense disease,” he recalls.

Tanil’s condition was considered serious, and he took antivirals to control the disease. The designer had injuries to his face, tongue, hands and back. “It’s not fun, it’s very painful. If possible, get the vaccine and protect yourself,” he explained.

After 20 days with monkeypox, he showed how the lesions have practically disappeared — despite this, the designer is undergoing treatment to keep the marks, which are still hyperpigmentation, and continues to document the process.

“Actually, I’m almost healed, I just have a few marks on my face from the wounds. If anyone here has smallpox right now, don’t worry, everything will get better,” she said.

Check it out in the video below:

monkey pox

According to the Ministry of Health, men aged 18 to 49 are the majority of monkeypox patients in Brazil. In addition to the wounds, the main symptoms are fever, followed by adenomegaly (popularly known as tongue) and headaches and muscle aches, in addition to exhaustion and chills.

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises that monkeypox is transmitted through contact of the virus with bodily fluids from lesions on the skin or internal mucosal surfaces, such as the mouth and throat. The disease is not considered a sexually transmitted infection (STI), even though most infections happen during sexual intercourse.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.