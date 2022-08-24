ZTE Axon 30 with Under-Display Camera and Snapdragon 870 at R$1,482 – All in Technology

Launched in 2021, the ZTE Axon 30 5G was the company’s second-generation smartphone with an under-display camera. The device impresses with its beautiful design and internal settings. And today, it has a discount coupon starting at R$ 1,482 in 6 interest-free installments on the card.

Speaking of features, the ZTE Axon 30 is equipped with a 6.92-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. The 16MP camera under the screen is invisible and does not interfere with the view of other apps at all. Furthermore, there is a 64MP SONY IMX682 main camera on the back.

In hardware, the device pleases with its Snapdragon 870 chipset combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It also has a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 65W super fast charging. In addition, it includes support for next-generation 5G networks.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.92-inch 10-bit AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz;

6.92-inch 10-bit AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz; Processor: Qualcomm Snapgragon 870;

RAM: 6, 8 or 12 GB;

6, 8 or 12 GB; Internal storage: 128 or 256 GB;

128 or 256 GB; Back camera: quad — 64 MP (main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 5 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth);

quad — 64 MP (main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 5 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth); Frontal camera: 16 MP;

16 MP; Drums: 4,200 mAh with support for 55W fast charging

4,200 mAh with support for 55W fast charging Operational system: Android 11 under MyOS 11

Android 11 under MyOS 11 Others: Fingerprint reader under the screen, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1.

In a special offer with a coupon, the ZTE Axon 30 is a different smartphone and full of good features:

