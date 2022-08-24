Zucchini, gasoline, potatoes, airfare: see the 50 items with the biggest price drops in the IPCA-15 of August | Economy

IPCA-15: indicator registers deflation of 0.73%, driven by gasoline

According to data released this Wednesday (24) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the IPCA-15, considered a preview of official inflation, turned negative by 0.73% in August – the lowest rate since the beginning of the year. series in November 1991.

The drop was pulled, once again, by gasoline prices, which were 16.8% cheaper compared to the July survey. But important foods in the Brazilian basket also had significant drops, such as tomatoes and potatoes.

See below the 50 items with the biggest price drops in IPCA-August 15th:

Accumulated in 12 months still weighs

With the retreat this month, gasoline started to have a fall in the last 12 months, of 1.85%. But other relevant items, such as onions and long-life milk, continue with significant increases, of 79.98% and 69.73%, respectively..

Bottled gas, which has a great weight on the budget of lower-income families, also continues to grow by almost 20% in the last 12 months. – despite the 0.26% drop in the month.

See below the 50 items with the highest increases in the IPCA-15 in the 12-month period up to August: