10-year-old boy from BH finds Neymar’s ‘impossible’ sticker estimated at up to R$ 9 thousand: ‘I won’t sell, he’s my idol’ | Minas Gerais

Student Miguel Santos Paolinelli de Castro, 10, received a gift from his father: an album from the Qatar World Cup. The boy wasted no time and was soon pasting the stickers he won, like those of the Danish ace Christian Eriksen and the Brazilian Neymar.

It was only the next day, when he went to show the album to his schoolmates, that Miguel discovered that he had glued one of the most coveted figurines. Friends told him that Neymar’s chrome was rare and even cost R$9,000 on some sites – it is speculated that a golden Legend, like the Brazilian ace’s, is obtained every 1,900 packages.

Everyone couldn’t believe that Miguel had glued the sticker, precisely because of the market value. He needed to make a video to prove his luck to friends and relatives.

“I have a rare figurine, I wasn’t going to sell it. I didn’t know it was worth all that, but he’s my idol, I’m also a collector”, said the boy.

At school, colleagues meet for that traditional exchange of repeated stickers. However, the student no longer took the album, as he now knows its collector value.

Atlético Mineiro fan, Miguel also accompanies Neymar, who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The team is first placed in the French championship.

“I think it’s really cool to have him on my album, if one day I could meet him it would be a dream,” he said about one day meeting the idol.