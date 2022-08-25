11 ‘brick’ FIIs that are still discounted despite the August appreciation, according to experts; understand

Damaged by the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the “brick” FIIs – which invest directly in real estate – are rehearsing a resumption in August, after a long period of falling prices. In the month, this class of real estate funds recorded an appreciation of 7%, well above the market average. Even with the strong rise, there are still funds being traded with good discounts, experts point out.

The theme was one of the highlights of this Tuesday’s edition (23) of League of FIIswhich has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, analyst at XP, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, reporter at InfoMoney. The program also had the participation of Diogo Arantes, a specialist in real estate funds and creator of the FII Fácil channel.

Although there is still caution around the solidity of the uptrend of “brick” funds, some portfolios already boast returns of more than 23% in the month, as is the case of RBR Properties (RBRP11).

On average, FIIs focused on logistics warehouses, offices and shopping malls accumulate a 7% appreciation in the month, while “paper” funds – which invest in fixed income securities – operate in stability. Ifix, which brings together the most traded FIIs on B3, rose 4%.

Despite the performance in recent weeks, Otuki points out that there are still many undervalued funds on the market. Using data from Clube FII, he cites at least eleven portfolios that have discounted prices and should be on investors’ radar.

Considering the P/VPA indicator (price over book value), there are funds being traded for up to 71%% of the book value, as is the case of JS Real Estate Multigestação (JSRE11) and Rio Bravo Renda Corporativa (RCRB11). INCLUDE EXPLANATION OF P/VPA

Check out the complete list, which includes the portfolio’s appreciation in August and the respective rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) in the last 12 months:

Background ticker Segment P/VPA Dividend Yield – 12 months (%) Return – August (%) Rio Bravo Corporate Income RCRB11 corporate slabs 0.71 6.20 11.85 JS Real Estate Multimanagement JSRE11 corporate slabs 0.71 7.49 6.92 Industrial XP XPIN11 Logistics 0.74 7.87 16.15 CSHG Real Estate HGRE11 corporate slabs 0.86 8.29 14.17 Bresco Logística BRCO11 Logistics 0.88 7.44 4.91 HSI Malls HSML11 mall 0.88 8.35 11.96 Vinci Offices VINO11 corporate slabs 0.91 9.05 11.57 Hedge Brasil Shopping HGBS11 mall 0.93 6.97 10.66 VBI Logistics LVBI11 Logistics 0.93 8.40 8.32 Vinci Shopping Centers VISC11 mall 0.95 7.61 8.25 VBI Prime Properties PVBI11 corporate slabs 0.98 7.23 6.09

Source: Clube FII and Economatica (23/08/2022)

Chicken flight or resumption of “brick” FIIs?

Maria Fernanda reinforces that a set of factors explain this kind of rally of “brick” FIIs, which involves the deflation registered in July and also the signaling of the end of the cycle of hikes in the basic interest rate, the Selic.

Last month, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was negative by 0.68%, while part of the market already considers that the Selic – currently at 13.75% per year – has reached the top or should have a residual increase at the next meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), in September.

Despite the macroeconomic factors, Maria Fernanda still misses a specific factor in the FIIs segment that supports a definitive resumption of funds. In addition, she considers that elections are approaching, and this is an event that indirectly stirs the mood of investors.

“It’s too early to say that it’s a chicken flight or that the uptrend is here to stay”, reflects Maria Fernanda. “The recovery of ‘brick’ funds is expected, but we cannot rule out the period of strong volatility that we must face in the short term”, warns the analyst, referring to the electoral period.

In Arantes’ assessment, the recent rise in “brick” FIIs also brings with it a certain euphoria on the part of investors at the prospect of an end to the monetary tightening and the devaluation of funds. But that does not mean that there are no opportunities in the market, says the creator of the FII Fácil channel.

“We recently carried out a survey that indicated that, on average, ‘brick’ funds had a 25% devaluation”, he recalls. “Some of these funds have already risen well, but they are still far from book value, that is, they still have the potential for appreciation”.

Among the current opportunities, Arantes also includes “paper” funds, which have recently fallen with the deflation scenario – which made some of them attractive at this time.

More analysis of Diogo Arantes and his relationship with real estate funds can be found in Tuesday’s edition (23) of League of FIIs. produced by InfoMoneythe program airs every Tuesday at 7 pm on the InfoMoney on Youtube. You can also review all past edits.

