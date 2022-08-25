113-million-year-old dinosaur footprints found in American park

Drought in the river located in the state of Texas revealed the tracks of the giant reptiles that lived in the region

Handout / Dinosaur Valley State Park / AFP

Courtesy of Dinosaur Valley State Park, shows dinosaur footprints from about 113 million years ago, discovered in Texas State Park after a severe river drought



Dinosaur footprints that lived 113 million years ago in the Vale dos Dinossauros State Park, in the state of Texas, United States, were discovered due to drought in the river that runs through the site. The images, posted on Facebook by employees on Tuesday, 23, show three-toed footprints. It is “one of the longest sets of dinosaur footprints in the world,” reads the caption. Most of the newly revealed footprints correspond to Acrocanthosaurus, weighing 6,350 kg as an adult and about 4.5 meters tall. Other dinosaur, the Sauroposeidon, also strolled through the park. He was 18 meters tall and weighed 44 tons. Stephanie Salinas Garcia of the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife explained that the dry climate made them visible: “Due to excessive drought conditions last summer, the river dried up completely in most places, allowing more footprints to be discovered in the park. Under normal river conditions, these new footprints are under water and are often covered by sediment.” Located southwest of the city of Dallas, the park sat on the edge of an ancient ocean and dinosaurs left their footprints in the mud, according to its website. Rain is expected, which will cover the footprints again. “Although they will soon be reburied by rain and river, the Dinosaur Valley State Park will continue to protect these 113-million-year-old footprints, not just for this generation but for generations to come,” Stephanie said.

*With information from AFP