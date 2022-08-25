16-year-old teenager dies of “Ardillo Disease” and two others are hospitalized

Photo: Google Maps

A teenager from Simões, a city located 440 km south of Teresina, died last Saturday (20) from pulmonary mycosis caused by the fungus coccidioides. The disease, popularly known as “Armadillo Disease”, is transmitted when humans inhale the existing fungus in the burrows of these animals or when handling contaminated soil. Two other people remain hospitalized.

The Secretary of Health of Simões, Isamária Carvalho, told the green city.com that the victim and two other people who are hospitalized had contact with armadillo burrows for at least a month during a hunt, and that soon after, the symptoms of the disease began to appear.

“It’s been more than a month since they hunted, it seems to me around 4 people, and then they started showing symptoms. They went to the doctor and sent them to Picos who confirmed the contamination. They inhaled the armadillo fungus. This fungus stays on the ground, in the burrows of these animals,” said the secretary.

The 16-year-old boy was hospitalized for several days and died last Saturday. Another person remains hospitalized in Picos and another is undergoing treatment for the disease in Teresina.

“From here in Simões, one was sent to Picos and the other is in Teresina. This one from Teresina is returning, is being followed up, has had the exams and is infected, he is less serious. The one in Picos is more serious”, informed the health manager of the municipality.

This is the second death recorded in Simões due to the disease. The Health Department issued a note warning the population to avoid hunting and consuming armadillos.

“These are educational measures. We are advising not to hunt, in addition to being illegal, it poses a risk to health. People should avoid this practice. This disease can lead to death as it already did”, warns the secretary.

The disease

According to the Ministry of Health, paracoccidioidomycosis (PCM) is the main systemic mycosis in Brazil and represents one of the ten main causes of death from chronic and recurrent infectious and parasitic diseases in the country.

the transmission

Exposure to the fungus is related to the management of contaminated soil, such as agricultural activities, earthworks, soil preparation, gardening practices, transportation of plant products, among others.

There is no inter-human transmission of the fungus Paracoccidioides spp., nor from animals to humans. However, individuals are exposed to risk by inhaling infective propagules, dispersed in the soil. The main entry point for the fungus in the body is via inhalation. The organs commonly affected are the lungs (50%-100%), followed by the skin, mucous membranes, lymph nodes, adrenals, central nervous system, liver and bones.

Symptoms

Among the symptoms, the person may have skin lesions, cough, fever, shortness of breath, lymph node enlargement (tongues), lung involvement and weight loss.

See note issued by the Department of Health

Hérlon Moraes (With information from MS)

[email protected]