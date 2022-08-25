17-year-old pilot is youngest to fly solo around the world | World

Mack Rutherford, a 17-year-old Belgian-British pilot who took off in March in an ultralight plane, landed on Wednesday afternoon in Bulgaria, winning a bet to become the youngest pilot to fly around the world in solo flight.
After a cycle of five months and one day, his aircraft landed at 16:00 local time (10:00 GMT) on the runway of the small airport of Radomir, one hour by land from the capital, Sofia.
Mack Rutherford on a solo trip on a plane — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
With aviator clothes and his long hair tied up with a blue cap, the lanky teenager, belonging to a family of pilots, expressed joy.
Rutherford lamented, however, the end of the “fantastic” adventure, marked by an “absolute feeling of freedom”.
“I want to show that young people can do it, follow your dreams!” he said.
Mack Rutherford in a montage published on his social networks about the trips — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
With more than 54,000 km traveled and 30 countries visited, Mack had to face temperatures of up to 48 degrees on his journey and many hours waiting for overflight authorizations.
In a test worthy of Robinson Crusoe, he was forced by strong winds to land at the end of July on Attu, an uninhabited island in the Aleutian archipelago, west of Alaska.
The young pilot was welcomed by his parents and sister, who were present at the airport.
“This type of trip requires a lot of control at all levels, you have to control emotion, stress,” his mother, Béatrice de Smet, told AFP.
“He turned out to be a complete leader!” celebrated his father, a retired military man.
Mack Rutherford inside a plane in a photo published on social networks — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
Before leaving, preparations were affected by the war in Ukraine and his itinerary had to be changed.
Instead of flying over Russia, Mack Rutherford detoured south through Pakistan, South Korea and Japan, before flying over the Pacific Ocean to reach the United States. It was “the hardest stage,” he said.
Passionate about aviation since he was little, he received a Guinness certificate on his arrival confirming that he broke the record set last year by 18-year-old British Travis Ludlow.
The feat over, young Mack now aims to “go back to school and make up for lost time.”