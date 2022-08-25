26 neighborhoods in Fortaleza have cases; see which

Fortaleza reaches 37 confirmed cases of Monkeypox. There are 26 neighborhoods with records of the infection. In all, 238 notifications of suspected cases have already been made, but 62 were discarded and 139 are still under investigation.

The information was updated this Wednesday, 24, by the Epidemiological Surveillance Cell updates the epidemiological situation of Monkeypox of the Municipal Health Department (SMS).

A week ago, the folder confirmed community transmission of the virus — also called autochthonous or local. There were 20 confirmed cases distributed in 15 neighborhoods.

Of the total number of confirmed cases in the Capital, 14 were by local transmission. This is because they reported not having been absent from Fortaleza in the thirty days preceding the first symptoms (autochthonous cases).

Another 10 were imported. In 13 cases, surveillance still investigates the Probable Site of Infection (LPI). According to the date of onset of symptoms, two cases were confirmed in June, 18 in July and 17 in August.

All confirmed patients are men. There are 18 aged between 30 and 39 years old. In 12 cases, the patients are between 20 and 29 years old and in seven, between 40 and 49 years old.

There is no record of death or hospitalization as a result of the disease so far, according to SMS. Of the 121 districts of the Capital, 55 have cases under investigation and in 40 there is no record of the disease.

Ceará

Ceará reaches 45 cases of Monkeypox. In all, 480 suspected cases have been reported. Of which 218 have already been discarded in the laboratory and 197 are still under investigation. Data were updated on Wednesday by the State Department of Health (Sesa).

In addition to the Capital, Maracanaú (2), Caucaia (1), Jijoca de Jericoacoara (1), Russas (1) and Sobral (1) have confirmed cases. One case is a resident of another state. All cases are of young men.

