4 apps to block unknown calls on mobile

Receiving unwanted calls, the famous spam, is not pleasant. Fortunately, there are some apps to block unknown calls on your cell phone that automate the blocking of calls and SMS, giving you more peace of mind on a daily basis.

Check below the selection of applications for blocking calls/spam. Also, check out the text on the side and see how to block calls on WhatsApp, avoiding unwanted contacts via messenger.

1. Whoscall

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: Free with in-app purchases

One of the top call blocking apps is Whoscall. The application is able to detect if the call is made by telemarketers, if there is a risk of scam and, in some cases, even the operator of the phone in question is detected.

You can define what type of calls will be blocked, such as private or international numbers, and manually add numbers to the blocked list.

Whoscall is an excellent choice of app to block unknown calls on your cell phone (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

2. Truecaller

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free with optional purchases

Truecaller is another excellent option to block unwanted messages and SMS on mobile. It points out fraudulent calls and indicates the best action, in addition to automatically detecting and removing text messages, which are stored in the application if you want to see them.

In addition, the application allows for cloud backup, ensuring that all information, between blocked numbers and contacts, are preserved in case you change cell phones and reinstall the application.

Truecaller detects messages and blocks unknown calls on mobile (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

3. CallApp

Compatibility: Android

Price: free with optional purchases

CallApp is a lightweight and effective application against unknown calls and unwanted SMS. Its biggest differentiator is in the statistics available, showing how many spam calls your number has received, in addition to how many were blocked.

Another interesting feature is the “Call Recorder”. The user who feels the need can record at any time, however, the free version limits the time and number of recordings.

Call app blocks unknown calls and records call history for the user (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

4. Call Blocker

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free with optional purchases

Call Blocker manages your calls and sends warnings about unwanted numbers, allowing the user to block quickly. It is also possible to block international calls, calls from unknown numbers or even any type of call if you wish.

The platform is also a space to make complaints against this type of call, in addition to allowing the number search and checking if other Call Blocker users had problems with the same.

Call Blocker is another option that allows you to control the types of calls you receive (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

With these options, you can have a little more peace of mind and stop receiving calls from unknown numbers on your cell phone.