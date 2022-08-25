Actor from Pantanal is run over in São Paulo; his best friend dies – Rádio Itatiaia

Actor Gustavo Corasini, 12, underwent surgery after being run over in São Paulo. Gustavo, who played the character Tadeu in the first phase of the soap opera Pantanal, on TV Globo, is hospitalized at Hospital Santa Marcelina, in São Paulo. The accident occurred this Tuesday (23) in the condominium where he lived and killed Eduardo, the actor’s best friend, who is conscious and, until this Wednesday (24), did not know of his colleague’s death.

“Gustavo had an accident, he is in surgery. I ask everyone for prayers. Unfortunately, his best friend couldn’t resist and went to live with God. We are very sad and destroyed. A nightmare. Eduardo rest in peace, my beautiful. Watch over us”, he said. the publication made by the actor’s mother on a social network.

The mother’s message explains that Gustavo and Eduardo were decorating a sidewalk in the condominium and went to check an accident with a bricklayer who had fallen on a construction site. “The rescue went to help and they, curious, went to see what had happened. A resident went to take the car out of the place to give way and got lost in the automatic transmission and ran over the boys”, she informed.

“Gustavo broke his arm, leg and fractured his pelvis. He underwent surgery and is in recovery. His friend, unfortunately, did not survive. I ask for prayers for everyone involved to have the strength and faith to follow”, the message reads. “Thank you all for the words and understanding. Unfortunately I’m not able to answer everyone. With faith in God, soon our boy will be back here”.