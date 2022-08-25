Actor from Pantanal is run over in SP and undergoes surgery; friend dies

Actor Gustavo Corasini, who played the child version of Tadeu, José Loreto’s character in the soap opera Pantanal, had an accident on Tuesday afternoon (23/8) on the street where he lives, in São Paulo. The 12-year-old “has already gone to his room and is out of danger.”

Gustavo’s press office told Quem magazine that Gustavo and some friends were putting decorative ribbons for the World Cup at the time of the accident. In addition to Gustavo, Eduardo, 11, was hit and died.

“A bricklayer working in the neighborhood had an accident and an ambulance was called to help him. The children ran to the scene to see what was happening. When the neighbor went to remove the car to give way, she lost control and pressed the two victims against the wall. Gustavo was injured and Eduardo died. But Gustavo has already gone to his room and is out of danger”, said the press office.

The 12-year-old boy needed surgery and has already been taken to his room. The forecast is that he will be discharged this Friday (26/8).

Gustavo’s mother opened a crowdfunding on social media to help organize Eduardo’s funeral: “The boy who died is named Eduardo and the family needs help for the funeral. Any amount helps with funeral expenses. Márcia, Eduardo’s mother, is a day laborer and he was the one who took care of the brothers for her to work.”

“Yesterday, around 5 pm, Gustavo and the condo gang were making ribbons to decorate the street for the World Cup. A bricklayer from a neighboring house fell and the rescue went to help and they, curious, went to see what had happened. A resident went to move her car out of the way and got lost in the automatic transmission and ran over the boys. Gustavo broke his arm, leg and fractured his pelvis. He underwent surgery and is in recovery. His friend, unfortunately, couldn’t resist. I ask for prayers that everyone involved will have the strength and faith to follow through. Thank you all for the words and prayers. Unfortunately I am not able to answer everyone. With faith in God, soon our boy will be back here”, explained Gustavo’s mother on her social media.