Actor who played baby in the soap opera ‘Barriga de Aluguel’ is murdered in Rio de Janeiro







Gloria Perez, author of the novel, used Instagram to mourn Bruno’s death Photo: Playback / Instagram: @gloriafperez

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, through the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC) identified one of the authors of the robbery of Bruno Moreira, 31, who played the baby of Clara (Claudia Abreu) ​​and Ana (Cássia Kis) in “Rental Belly” (TV Globo).

The crime took place on June 21 of this year, in the Marechal Hermes neighborhood, in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Bruno worked as an app driver and, according to investigations, he was approached by two criminals on a motorcycle, with the intention of robbing him.

In the action, Bruno had his car stolen and was shot in the head. The victim’s vehicle was found charred in the Turiaçu region. The former actor died at the scene.

“During the investigations, the agents identified that the man who occupied the back of the motorcycle used a backpack for delivery of food by application. The police officers also found that the suspect has criminal records for drug trafficking and that he acted in drug trafficking in communities located in the Honório Gurgel and Coelho Neto neighborhoods. He had his temporary arrest decreed by the Justice”, said the police. “Diligences are underway to locate the criminal and his partner.”

The author Gloria Perez, who wrote the soap opera in which Bruno acted as a baby, used social networks to lament the murder. And here comes the sad news. Robbery. Bruno didn’t react, and they shot him anyway. Speechless,” Gloria wrote in an Instagram post.

In “Barriga de Aluguel”, Bruno played the baby generated by Clara by artificial insemination. The child is the subject of a legal dispute between the character of Claudia Abreu and Ana, played by Cássia Kis.