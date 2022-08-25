Actor who played the baby in the soap opera Barriga de Aluguel is murdered in Rio de Janeiro

From the Newsroom 08/25/2022 – 6:25 Share

Bruno Moreirawho played Clara and Ana’s baby (played by Claudia Abreu and Cassia Kis) in the soap opera “Rent Belly” from 1990 (TV Globo), was murdered in Rio de Janeiro.

+ Video: Goalkeeper misses girlfriend’s name when paying tribute during interview; see the video

+ Auxílio Brasil: find out when the September payments will be

The 31-year-old former actor worked as an app driver and was the victim of robbery on June 21, in the Marechal Hermes neighborhood, in the North Zone of Rio.

Security camera footage released this Tuesday (23) shows that Moreira’s car was stopped by two men on a motorcycle on June 22 in Marechal Hermes, in the North Zone of Rio, shortly after 8 pm. In the images, it is possible to see that the assailant who carried a delivery backpack on his back was the first to approach the victim. Then the other also got off the bike and went to the driver’s side car door.

Bruno Moreira, who did not react to the assault, was shot in the head. The crime took place on the corner of Acapu and Carolina de Assis streets.

The criminals fled on the motorcycle and in the car, which was found burned the next day in the neighborhood of Turiaçu, North Zone.

After two months of investigations, agents from the Homicide Police Station in the capital claim that they have identified Tiago da Silva Freitas Rosas as Bruno’s killer. According to delegate Alexandre Herdy, Tiago has several passages by the police for drug trafficking.

In Belly of Rent, from Gloria Perez, Bruno Moreira played the baby son of Clara (Claudia Abreu) ​​and Ana (Cassia Kis). In the soap opera, the two faced a legal fight to decide who would have custody of the boy, and Clara had generated the child after artificial insemination.

Source: G1