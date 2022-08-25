actor who played the baby in the soap opera is killed in Rio

Former actor Bruno Moreira, who played Clara (Claudia Abreu) ​​and Ana’s (Cássia Kis) baby in “Barriga de Aluguel” (TV Globo), was murdered at age 31 in Rio. He worked as an app driver and was the victim of robbery on June 21, in the Marechal Hermes neighborhood, in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

The Civil Police informed the splash that two criminals on a motorcycle approached the victim. In the action, Bruno had his car stolen and was shot in the head. His vehicle was found charred in the Turiaçu region.

“During the investigations, the agents identified that the man who occupied the back of the motorcycle used a backpack for delivery of food by application. The police officers also found that the suspect has criminal records for drug trafficking and that he acted in drug trafficking in communities located in the Honório Gurgel and Coelho Neto neighborhoods. He had his temporary arrest decreed by the Justice”, said the police. “Diligences are underway to locate the criminal and his partner.”

Author Gloria Perez took to social media to mourn Bruno’s murder. “And this sad news arrives. Assault. Bruno didn’t react, and even then he was shot. Speechless”, wrote Gloria, author of the novel, in an Instagram post.

Actor Humberto Martins, who played João in the telenovela, left a comment in the publication: “Oh, my God. I had this boy in my arms so many times”, he lamented.

Artists such as Silvia Buarque, Heloísa Périssé, Duda Nagle, Cristiana Oliveira and Luciano, from the duo with Zezé, also reacted with sadness to the news.

“I was proud”

In an interview with “RJTV”, local news on TV Globo, Liliana Ferreira Leite, Bruno’s mother, spoke about her son’s death and recalled his participation in the 1990 soap opera.

THE novel was one of the good memories. He was proud, I felt that he was proud of having made the soap opera. My son was very much loved, very much loved, my son only had love to give. Liliana Ferreira Leite

“Another mother crying, another mother regretting what happened. Every day we see on the news another mother crying, another mother burying her child, another mother suffering now for the rest of her life”, he lamented.

In “Barriga de Aluguel”, Bruno played the baby generated by Clara by artificial insemination. The child is the subject of a legal dispute between the character of Claudia Abreu and Ana, played by Cássia Kis.