Actress of “O Cravo e a Rosa” is hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro; artist fights cancer that is hard to diagnose

Actress Lúcia Alves, who participated in the rerun of O Cravo e a Rosa on TV Globo as Hildegard, was rushed to Hospital São Lucas, in Copacabana, South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The 73-year-old artist is battling pancreatic cancer. The family has yet to reveal information about the state of health.

Lucia was hospitalized last Friday (19), but information about the hospitalization was only released this Wednesday (24). Through a note, the hospital confirmed the hospitalization, but also did not provide details about the current state of the actress: “The patient Lúcia Alves da Silva has been hospitalized at Hospital São Lucas Copacabana since 8/19/22. General for Data Protection, the hospital is not authorized to pass on information about the health status of patients,” the statement reads.

The last work of the actress on TV Globo took place in 2013, in the soap opera Joia Rara. She has participated in several other works. Among the outstanding works of Lúcia Alves in TV Globo soap operas are: “Irmãos Courage” (1970), “Malu Mulher” (1979), “Plumas e Paetês” (1980), “Tititi” (1985), “Golden Years ” (1986), “Surrogacy” (1990) and Irmãos Couragem (1995).

According to information from the Ministry of Health, pancreatic cancer is a disease that is difficult to diagnose and that can have an aggressive course. The delay in the appearance of symptoms and aggressive behavior are factors that lead the problem to present a high mortality rate. While, in Brazil, the type of cancer represents 2% of the total, in relation to deaths it occupies 4% of all records. The diagnosis is rare before the age of 30, being more common after the age of 60, and the incidence is more significant in males.