Actress of ‘O Cravo e a Rosa’, Lúcia Alves is hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro

(credit: TV Globo/Marcios de Souza)

Actress Lúcia Alves, 73, currently on the air in the rerun of The Carnation and the Rose, on TV Globo, as Dr. Hildegard, was admitted to Hospital São Lucas, in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The information is from Patricia Kogut’s column.

According to the publication, Lúcia Alves is fighting pancreatic cancer and was admitted to the hospital last Friday (19/8), but the disclosure came only now. The veteran’s current state of health was also not reported.

Lúcia Alves was part of the cast of great Globo productions, such as brothers courage, Golden years, Rent Belly and Crazy Woman. The last work of the actress on television was in the soap opera Rare jewelin 2013.