After 14 years, vigilante convicted of a crime he didn’t commit manages to overturn his sentence | Rio de Janeiro

A vigilante who worked at the Court of Justice answered for 13 years for an armed robbery. After all this time, he was arrested and sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison. But a criminal review found that elements of the case itself proved his innocence. And that the whole accusation was based on an acknowledgment, without any other proof.

Sidinei de Souza Santos Júnior he is black, poor, hardworking and lives on the periphery. And he is yet another man with these characteristics, unjustly imprisoned, who has entered a sad statistic.

Sidinei is now free, but he will carry the marks of six months in the Bangu Complex for the rest of his life.

“It was a very boring, complicated thing. I had a lot of difficult times there. I cried a lot. I thought this wasn’t happening to me. I thought about my children, my family, but I believed that God would give me a second chance, that I would be able to prove my innocence.”

It took 14 years to prove he was innocent. His nightmare started in April 2008.

A car in the service of a judge’s office in São Gonçalo was stolen outside her driver’s house, in the neighborhood of barro Vermelho, also in São Gonçalo.

The driver said he was leaving the house when he was captured by two men, who took the car. A month later, he said he recognized one of the robbers in the courthouse building. It was Sidinei, who worked as a vigilante for TJ.

Four months later, he made the recon at the police station. The victim’s wife did a photo-only reconnaissance. The entire process took place from these two reports, without any other evidence.

The process ran for 13 years. And at the end of 2021, Sidinei was sentenced by the 2nd Criminal Court of São Gonçalo to 6 and a half years in a closed regime for armed robbery.

He was arrested and stayed until June in the Bangu Complex. Defense appeals were denied, until the Public Defender’s Office filed a criminal review request.

In the review report, judge Marcelo Castro Anátocles da Silva Ferreira considered that a conviction must be backed by certainty about the authorship and materiality of the crime. And that the evidence presented in the process demonstrates that there are no safe conditions for conviction.

According to the rapporteur, the Public Ministry did not fulfill its duty to prove the authorship of the crime.

The judge also cited elements that prove Sidinei’s alibi. He mentions in the decision that the crime took place on April 11, 2008, a Friday, at 7:45 am, in São Gonçalo. And that Sidinei’s timesheet proves that he arrived at work, at TJ, in downtown Rio, at 9 am.

There is also confirmation by Fetranspor that Sidinei boarded the Supervia train at the Queimados station, where he lived, at 6:59 am, which the rapporteur emphasizes, makes it impracticable for him to be in São Gonçalo at 7:45 am.

“I have to thank God too that I was going to work and was on my way. What if I had it somewhere else? And if it was Saturday, I wasn’t working, what would it be like, how would I be able to prove it?”, he said.

The third group of criminal chambers unanimously overturned the sentence and Sidinei was released.

“Man, it was such an emotion. I felt… I was a little bird in a cage. Yeah, a little bird that was stuck there and couldn’t get out. And when she left, she didn’t know where to go. What would he do? I didn’t know what day it was, if it was raining, if it was sunny, I don’t know, I just wanted to see my children, my family.”

“As if the whole situation he had to face before society, his family, the difficulties were not enough, during these almost 6 months in which he was incarcerated, when he returned to the workplace he was fired for abandoning his job”, said the journalist. Sidinei’s lawyer, Pedro Gonçalves Júnior.

“My name is still dirty, I’m afraid to go out on the street, ask for a job and people will see that I’ve been arrested, ex-convict, even proving that I’m innocent is difficult.”

“Sidinei’s case is another hypothesis of error in recognition, another hypothesis of unjust conviction, another hypothesis that deserves reflection on the prism of criminal selectivity. In other words, about racial bias”, says Lúcia Helena Oliveira, coordinator of Criminal Defense at the Public Defender’s Office in Rio.

Sidinei intends to ask the state for compensation for lost time and wants to turn the pain into a struggle.