After meeting with Moraes, PM commanders say troops are ‘quiet’ for elections

TSE proposes a temporary restriction on the carrying of weapons during elections and actions to prevent fraud and breach of vote secrecy at the time of voting

Mateus Bonomi/Estadão Content

Minister Alexandre de Moraes is the current president of the TSE



The purpose of Superior Electoral Court (TSE) is to guarantee safe elections, both for voters and for those who will work in the first and second rounds. Due to the increase in polarization, the court proposes a temporary restriction on the carrying of weapons during elections and actions to avoid fraud and breach of vote secrecy at the time of voting, such as the restriction on the use of cell phones and the creation of a nucleus of intelligence. This Wednesday, the 24th, was the first time that commanders of the military police were invited to come to Brasília. The President of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, heard from the security authorities that, despite some noise, the assessment is that the electoral process is guaranteed. This is what the commander of the Military police from Rondônia, James Padilha: “We have total exemption, impartiality and tranquility to tell society that we are in a position to provide all the security and tranquility that the population needs so that they can freely exercise their suffrage, the right to vote, their free will to choose the candidate she believes is best for her state and our nation.” The TSE seeks to avoid and anticipate possible conflicts or tensions in the troops because of the polarization in the electoral campaign, which should intensify until election day. Moraes also met with the Minister of Defense and representatives of the Federal Police to expand dialogue and ensure tranquility in elections across the country.

*With information from reporter Luciana Verdolin