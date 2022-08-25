After separation from Simaria, Simone continues in the sertanejo and prepares unprecedented repertoire | Fun



Simone Mendes will release new songs, now in a solo career, from October this year – @marcioamaralph

Published 08/24/2022 14:46

Rio – Singer Simone announced, this Wednesday, through her press office, that she is already preparing for her new phase, now in a solo career. As of October, the artist presents the first unreleased songs, still in the sertanejo genre.

Simone Mendes will tour the country and will have the same team that accompanied her while still forming a duo with her sister, Simaria. “RSS Produções Artísticas, owned by businessman Roberto Costa, continues to be responsible for the schedule and for the entire career of the singer, now in a solo phase”, says the statement.

end of the duo

Sisters Simone and Simaria announced the end of the duo on August 18. “Out of respect for fans, friends and partners, Simone and Simaria officially communicate that the duo’s activities are over. The artists will continue, from now on, on a solo career. We reiterate that all concert commitments already contracted to date will be punctually fulfilled by Simone”, says an excerpt from the statement sent at the time.

Simaria, who had been away from the shows for some time, commented on the separation. “I will temporarily step away from the stage to take care of my children and my vocal condition. I continue to fulfill my publicity commitments and plan the next steps of my artistic career. To our fans, all my affection, love and gratitude, you are my fuel to move forward”, said the singer.

Simone also spoke about the new phase and asked for the support of the fans.

“My desire to be on stage is immense and I need to do what I love! I will continue singing and taking all my joy and love to fans from all over Brazil. Soon, I will be back on stage and I count on your support, affection and energy from you in this new trajectory of mine”.

The sisters also said that a break is necessary to define the next steps. “The artists thank everyone for their understanding and clarify that this break was necessary to define the next steps in their careers”, concludes the statement.