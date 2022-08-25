After the Meeting, Fátima returns to the studios in September for The Voice – Prisma

After 13 years on the bench at “Jornal Nacional” and another 10 at the head of “Encontro”, Fátima Bernardes will have a new challenge at Globo, now in the presentation of a reality show.

As of September, she takes over the management of “The Voice Brasil”, a program that had Tiago Leifert as a reference for a long time.

According to internal information, Fátima is expected to make her first recording, valid on the 19th. Therefore, she will have already carried out the necessary studio tests beforehand. Globo bets on the journalist’s credibility to make a good impression both in the audience and in the commercial area.

In the field of advertising, by the way, she has already been standing out in several sectors and during the program she will be able to associate her image with brands of fashion/clothing, hygiene and beauty, food, health plans, banks/insurance, among others.

As for the public, there is an expectation of how this will be your first time in front of a format. If nothing changes, the new season will be shown between November 15 and December 29, always on Tuesdays and Thursdays, after the soap opera “Travessia”.







just an opinion

The real reason SBT ended the “Family Cases” nobody knows. And it is not here to discuss its quality, whether it was good or bad. But if it stayed on the air for 18 years, it was always important on the grid.

Did you stop having it? Perhaps, the wear and tear and successive time changes came to harm your audience.



Result

Regardless of all that is said, the “Family Cases”, over time, played a very important role for the commercial area of ​​SBT, because of the merchandising.

Its presenter, Christina Rocha, has always been in high demand, dear to this type of advertiser. If anyone doubts, ask, for example, Mrs. Aracy, from TopTherm. Shredding money is never a good thing.



Lastly

It is regrettable that the SBT, when decreeing the end of the “Family Cases”, announces that Mexican soap operas will be put in its place.

You will exchange your own product for another canned product. A cheap way to make television, no doubt, but far from the most recommended.







Up in the air

Record begins to step deeper on the accelerator, with a view to the launch of the new “Fazenda”.

In parallel with the internal measures, there is already a movement in the air, with the display of several calls. And other new ones, including external images, will be shown in the coming days.



fake news

It was spread around that Ratinho, tomorrow, Thursday, would do an interview with Jair Bolsonaro, on the same night that the candidate Lula will go to Globo’s “Jornal Nacional”.

At the shipyard, recovering from Covid, he recorded a video denying everything. And that his shows this week, although unreleased, were all recorded some time ago.



time left

Social networks, among many other benefits and harms, also opened up another great truth: that there are many people with nothing to do. Or doing what you shouldn’t.

They spend all day strumming things, snooping around, attacking people, meddling in other people’s lives and making up lies.







almost closed

“Vai na Fé”, a substitute for “Cara e Coragem”, on Globo, has its cast practically closed and following the planning outlined for recordings, without skipping steps.

It is worth remembering that “Pantanal” featured three names in this new 7pm production: José Loreto, Bella Campos and Letícia Salles.



Brand

Grupo Globo requested the registration of the “Master Globo” trademark, and is awaiting a deadline for filing an opposition.

It remains now to know its purpose. So far, no clues. Have an idea?



Launch

Netflix announces for September 16 the premiere of the series “Santo”, the story of two police officers involved in a desperate hunt for an international drug dealer, whose face has never been revealed.

It was the first job closed by Bruno Gagliasso on the platform after his departure from Globo. Also in the cast, Raúl Arévalo, Victória Guerra, among others.



Next year

Possibly because of the elections and the World Cup, Canal Brasil postponed the launch of the series “Chuva Negra” to the beginning of 2023. It is a 10-episode production, with script, direction and actor work by Rafael Primot.

Also in the cast, Marcos Pitombo, Leona Jhovs, Julia Lemmertz, Vanessa Giácomo, Michel Joaquim, Dudu Oliveira, João Simões, Kiko Pissolato and Zé Carlos Machado.







Look him

Paulo Miklos plays an incompetent drug dealer, in a very special participation in the series “Os Parças”, in recording.

In one of the passages, there is a dance scene with Jojo Todynho that will remind you of the movie “Pulp Fiction”.



Our language

The production company Pindorama Filmes began recording the documentary series “Línguas da Nossa Língua”, for exhibition on HBO and HBO Max. Created, scripted and directed by Estevão Ciavatta, it will address questions about the construction of our language, such as the variety of 270 native and African languages ​​spoken in Brazil.

Participation by Arnaldo Antunes, Maria Bethânia, Caetano Veloso and Yeda Pessoa de Castro.



Hit – Rebate

• Sony Channel scheduled the premiere of the reality show “Self-Made Brasil” for September 22, at 8:30 pm, with a presentation by Sheron Menezzes.

• Gloria Perez has been present at Globo Studios, to closely follow the first recordings of her “Travessia”…

• … All in perfect harmony with director Mauro Mendonça Filho.

• This Saturday, at noon, Renato and Cristiane Cardoso lead, live, a special “The Love School” on Record…

• … An issue entirely dedicated to clarifying doubts and answering questions from viewers across the country about relationships. Directed by Margarete Noé.

• This Friday, at 5 pm, Cultura premieres the podcast “Poder em Pauta”, with Karyn Bravo and Salvador Strano…

• … Which will also coincide with the beginning of radio and TV advertising…

• … Weekly, personalities from the most different areas will be received to discuss Brazilian politics.

• This Thursday, 12:45 GMT, there is the draw for the Champions League group stage…

• … SBT, owner of the rights on open TV, will broadcast on its digital platforms, with Domitila Becker and Mauro Beting.

• Premiere of Ronnie Von’s program on Rede TV! It will be in the second half of September.